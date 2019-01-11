Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Jan. 11, 2019

LOCAL
Basketball
College Men
CCAA, Jan. 10
Stanislaus 82, San Marcos 60
San Marcos
40
20
—
60
Stanislaus
33
49
—
82
Stanislaus State (6-7, 3-6 CCAA) - Rolaun Dunham 16, Andy Cleaves 21, Ty Davis 6, Jourdan Johnson 6, Joseph Alvarez 4, Mat Bradshaw 7, Darius Scott 11, Frankie Campbell 0, Jacob Danhoff 11, Alejandro Diaz 0. Totals: (31-58, 11-13) 80.
Cal State San Marcos (4-12, 1-9 CCAA) - Asa Cantwell 6, Bryce Sloan 13, Dalton Soffer 11, Tyler Ginyard 3, Darae Elliott 14, JR Williams 6, Khalil Fuller 7, Alec Frank 0, Sean Dunn 0, Patrick Sniff 0. Totals: (20-59, 11-22) 60.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 9-26 (Cleaves 4-5, Dunham 2-5, Scott 2-7, Bradshaw 1-4, Davis 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Danhoff 0-1), San Marcos 9-26 (Sloan 3-5, Soffer 3-13, Cantwell 2-4, Ginyard 1-2, Frank 0-1, Williams 0-1).
Rebounds: San Marcos 41 (Fuller 15), Stanislaus 31 (Davis 9). Assists: Stanislaus 21 (Davis 11), San Marcos 13 (Williams 7). Total Fouls: Stanislaus 18, San Marcos 15. Fouled Out: Alvarez-Stanislaus, Cantwell-San Marcos.
Technical Fouls: Cantwell-San Marcos. A-254.
College Women
CCAA, Jan. 10
Stanislaus 65, San Marcos 69
San Marcos
16
16
21
16
—
69
Stanislaus
14
23
21
7
—
65
Cal State San Marcos (10-4, 7-3 CCAA) - Stephanie Custodio 17, Akayla Hackson 12, Emma Forel 11, Kelsey Forrester 3, Baylee Olsen 2, Chloe Eackles 0, Davina Del Castillo 0, Dynnah Buckner 0. Totals: (22-51, 22-24) 69.
Stanislaus State (3-10, 2-7 CCAA) - Lauren Toler 17, Brittney Livingston 12, Angelica Baylon 10, Kaleigh Taylor 9, Caitlin Keding 5, Kyanna Davis 5, Samantha Rudd 4, Myani Thornton 2, Caprina Pipion 1. Totals: (23-59, 15-20) 65.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 4-11 (Livingston 2-3, Baylon 1-2, Keding 1-1, Thornton 0-2, Davis 0-1, Toler 0-2), San Marcos 3-10 (Hackson 2-6, Forrester 1-2, Del Castillo 0-1, Buckner 0-1). Fouled out: None.
Rebounds: San Marcos 33 (Vermillion 15), Stanislaus 29 (Taylor 9).
Assists: San Marcos 15 (Custodio 7), Stanislaus 11 (Davis 3).
Total fouls: Stanislaus 21, San Marcos 15.
Technical fouls: None. A-189.
High School Boys
Valley Oak League
Jan. 10
Kimball 71, East Union 59
Kimball
19
21
15
16
—
71
E. Union
18
21
13
7
—
59
Kimball (9-10, 1-3 VOL) - John Harris 26, Kainoa Ballungay 11, Rashid Potter 11, Ryan Ziller 7, Tariq Gaba 5, Jon Sarmiento 4, Johnny Tran 3, Kaleo Ballungay 2, Isaiah Parker 2. Totals: (28, 7-16) 71.
East Union (10-11, 1-4 VOL) - Christian Cuevas 24, Dominic Garcia 12, Parm Khattra 11, Asiah Scott 9, Eric Nascimento 2, Jason Steele 1. Totals: (21, 8-13) 59.
3-Pt. Goals: East Union 11 (Garcia 4, Khattra 3, Cuevas 3, Scott), Kimball 8 (Potter 3, Kain. Ballungay, Gaba, Tran, Ziller, Harris). Team Fouls: Kimball 18, East Union 17. Fouled Out: None.
JV: Kimball 57-49.
High School Girls
Central California Atheltic League
Jan. 10
Enochs 57, Downey 36
Downey
9
8
5
14
—
36
Enochs
12
21
15
9
—
57
Enochs (12-5, 1-1 CCAL) - Melissa Brady 16, Olivia Murray 14, Elissa Guevara 7, Kasmira Williams 6, Jessena Pardo 4, Emily Counter 3, Dorcus Makau 3, Hollie Clements 2, Ale Martinez 2.
Downey (4-13, 0-2 CCAL) - Riley Ten Fingers 14, Jenah Vesey 9, Lily Wong 8, Kristina Soppit 5.
3-Pt. Goals: Downey 1 (Vesey), Enochs 1 (Guevara). Rebounds: Downey 24 (Wong 6, Ten Fingers 6), Enochs – none reported.
Jan. 8
Turlock 62, Downey 44
Turlock
20
21
10
11
—
62
Downey
9
9
14
12
—
44
Turlock (11-6, 1-0 CCAL) - Jaydon Williams 19, Jada Washington 15, Beth Johnson 8, Joana Azevedo 7, Sophia Andres 6, Nataly Jimenez 5, Hollie Salsig 2..
Downey (4-12, 0-1 CCAL) - Lily Wong 8, Jenah Vesey 8, Cassidy Fitzjarrell 6, Abby Van Diepen 5, Riley Ten Fingers 5, Kristina Soppit 5, Trinity Zavala 4, Madison Price .
3-Pt. Goals: Downey 2 (Vesey, Soppit), Turlock 2 (Williams, Azevedo). Rebounds: Downey 36 (Wong 9, Vesey 9), Turlock – none reported.
Trans Valley League
Jan. 10
Ripon 39, Hughson 33
Ripon
11
11
9
8
—
39
Hughson
0
6
14
13
—
33
Ripon (12-6, 4-1 TVL) - Mikayla Vaught 3, Reina Sausedo 15, Mia Van Lewen 4, Tianna Sidtikun 5, Sydney Thomason 3, Mackenzie Hutchison 9. Totals: (7, 10-25) 39.
Hughson (11-7, 1-4 TVL) - Kali Gose 11, Madi Coelho 5, Kinsey Langley 2, Dakota Peters 2, Cristina Salazar 2, Esmeralda Ceja 4. Totals: (12, 3-13) 33.
3-Pt. Goals: Ripon 5 (Re. Sausedo 3, Sidtikun, Vaught), Hughson 2 (Gose 2). Team Fouls: Hughson 20, Ripon 14.
JV: Ripon won. Frosh: Ripon won.
Golf
Clubs, Jan. 10
Spring Creek CC Women’s Results
Low Gross: Silver Lamb 92.
First Low Net: Pam Stiles 72.
Second Low Net: Mary Whitaker 74.
Thirrd Low Net: Catheryn Harty 76.
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
Individual Low Net - Blind Draw
First Flight: 1. Cheryl Moore 77; T2. Tracy Davis, Addie Hansberry 78.
Second Flight: 1. Denise Russell 71; T2. Jan Ballard, Michelle Schilber 82.
Closest-to-the-Pin #12: Brenda Joslin - 16'2".
Dryden Park Women’s Club
Low Putts
First Flight: 1. Joann Adams 35, 2. Erlinda Martinez 39.
Second Flght: 1. Pam Lawrence 29, 2. Ui Cha Iijima 33.
Chip-In: Pam Adams.
Soccer
High School Boys
Central California Athletic League
Turlock 2, Gregori 1
Turlock (12-0-3, 2-0 CCAL) - Goals: Isaiah Johnson 2. Assist: Ethan Gardner.
Gregori (8-3-1, 1-1 CCAL) - No Stats Reported.
Jan. 10
Central California Conference
Central Valley 6, Merced 0
Central Valley (8-3-3, 2-1 CCC) - Goals: Gerardo Flores, Roberto Pelayo, Javier Villanueva, Edivaldo Yepez, Isaiah Castillo 2. Assists: Victor Torres, Rigoberto Trujillo 2, G. Flores, Joel Arellano. Goalie - Saves: Erick Martinez 8.
Merced (0-7-2, 0-3 CCC) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Central Valley 13, Merced 0.
