Warriors Weekly: Baylon, Cleaves fill voids ahead of home games Thursday, Saturday

Angelica Baylon is listed at 5 feet, 6 inches tall — and that’s probably a generous measurement. As one of the smallest point guards in the California Collegiate Athletic Association, the junior from Roseville is quietly having a career year.
Baylon, who also goes by A.J., is coming off a career-high 17 points in Saturday’s win at Cal State Monterey Bay.
She hit 6 of 9 shots and had four assists, two steals and blocked shot against a Monterey team that had lost 17 straight. But, she’s also shown she can put up points against powerhouses like Western Washington. Baylon scored 17 on the Vikings in December at the WWU Holiday Classic. The night before, she had 15 in Stan State’s win over Simon Fraser.
That back-to-back double-digit performances earned her a spot on the All-Tournament team.
She’s also scored 13 or more points in four of the last five games, averaging 14.2 points in those contests and filling the left by the injury to Weston Ranch graduate Lizzy Alexander (broken arm), who averaged 16 points in the Warriors’ first three games.
She’s now averaging 11.4 points a game for the season, up from 4.1 last year.
The Warriors host Cal State San Marcos on Thursday and UC San Diego on Saturday. Both games tip at 5:30 p.m.
CLEAVES HEATS UP: Andy Cleaves is now the go-to-guy for the men’s basketball team.
The senior guard from Riverside scored a season-high 26 points in Saturday’s win at Cal State Monterey Bay to help the Warriors snap a four-game skid.
He takes over the offense after former leading scorer Vasjilije Saraba, who was averaging 15.3 points a game, left the program over Christmas break.
Cleaves made 10 of 17 shots (.588) with four 3-pointers against the Otters. It followed an 8-for-13 (.615) performance Thursday night, when he finished with 21 points. It was the first time he scored 20 points in both games of a weekend.
Earlier this season, he scored 21 points two other times and opened the year with a 19-point game. Last year, his first as a Warrior, Cleaves had four 20-plus games, including a career-high 35-point night in his Stan State home debut back on Nov. 15, 2017.
Like the women, the men host San Marcos Thursday at UC San Diego on Saturday. Both games tip at 7:30 p.m.
