Modesto area Scores, Stats | Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019

LOCAL
Basketball
College Men
CCAA
at Seaside
Stanislaus 82, Monterey Bay 70
Stanislaus
37
45
—
82
Monterey
25
45
—
70
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Stanislaus State (5-7, 2-6 CCAA) - Andy Cleaves (10-17, 2-3) 26; Ty Davis (5-13, 1-2) 12; Rolaun Dunham (3-6, 3-6) 12; Jacob Danhoff (4-6, 0-0) 8; Darius Scott (3-11, 0-0) 7; Joseph Alvarez (3-3, 0-0) 6; Jourdan Johnson (2-3, 0-0) 6; Mat Bradshaw (1-3, 0-0) 3. Totals: (32-64, 6-11) 82.
Cal State Monterey Bay (0-13, 0-8 CCAA) - Koen Sapwekk (7-15, 2-2) 21; Jahvon Johnson (4-11, 2-3) 13; Jared Williams (3-7, 4-4) 10; Kyle Johnson (3-8, 2-2) 8; Charlie Tooley (3-9, 0-0) 8; Chris Turner (2-2, 0-0) 6; J. R. Schilling (2-3, 0-0) 4; Callum Kimberley (0-1, 0-0) 0; Tommy Kramer (0-4, 0-0) 0. Totals: (24-60, 10-11) 70.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 12-27 (Cleaves 4-9; Dunham 3-4; Johnson 2-2; Bradshaw 1-3; Scott 1-4; Davis 1-5), Monterey 12-31 (Sapwell 5-12; Ja. Johnson 3-5; Turner 2-2; Tooley 2-7; K. Johnson 0-1; Kimberley 0-1, Schilling 0-1; Kramer 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Stanislause 38 (Cleaves, Davis, Scott 7), Monterey 33 (Williams 8). Assists: Stanislaus 15 (Davis 5), Monterey 15 (Tooley 6). Total fouls: Stanislaus 16, Monterey14. Technical fouls: None. A-119.
BIG 8 Conference
Santa Rosa 87, Modesto 79
Santa Rosa
45
42
—
87
Modesto
34
45
—
79
Santa Rosa Junior College (12-3, 3-0 Big 8) - Skylar Chavez 36, Nick Cole 14, Ryan Perez 13, Atmar Mundu 11, Jayson McMillan 9, Damian Wallace 3, Ahmad Chambers 1. Totals: (27, 22-28) 87.
Modesto Junior College (4-11, 0-3 Big 8) - Benny Simi 27, Brandon Lamb 12, Kharyem Mitchell 8, Isaiah Harris 7, Tommy Williams 7, Isaac Starks 7, Justin Watkins 7, Carson Anderson 4. Totals: (26, 11-16) 79.
3-Pt. Goals: Modesto 16 (Simi 6, Lamb 4, Mitchell 2, Watkins 2, Williams, Starks), Santa Rosa 11 (Cole 4, Perez 2, Chavez 2, Mundu, Conrad, McMillan). Fouled out: Harris (MJC), Mitchell (MJC). Total fouls: Modesto 28, Santa Rosa 18.
College Women
CCAA, at Seaside
Stanislaus 61, Monterey Bay 51
Stanislaus
9
23
10
19
—
61
Monterey
15
13
11
12
—
51
Stanislaus State (3-9, 2-6 CCAA) - Angelica Baylon (6-9, 5-7) 17; Kaleigh Taylor (7-10, 2-2) 16; Brittney Livingston (3-10, 5-6) 12; Kyanna Davis (2-8, 6-6) 10; Caprina Pipion (0-0, 2-2) 2; Alexus Kelly (1-3, 0-0) 2; Samantha Rudd (1-1, 0-0) 2; Jaden Coleman (0-2, 0-0) 0; Caitlin Keding (0-0, 0-0) 0; Myani Thornton (0-3, 0-0) 0; Lauren Toler (0-0, 0-0) 0. Totals: (20-46, 20-23) 61.
Cal State Monterey Bay (0-12, 0-8 CCAA) - Serena Toney (6-14, 0-0) 16; Yolanda Ealy (4-14, 3-4) 11; Kim McKinney (4-7, 0-0) 8; Camille Parker (4-7, 0-0) 8; Chyna Dews (0-4, 3-4) 3; Jordana Price (1-10, 1-4) 3; Jenna Viss (1-2, 0-0) 2; Siana Fields (0-4, 0-0) 0. Totals: (20-62, 7-12) 51.
3-Pt. Goals: Monterey 4-17 (Toney 4-9; Fields 0-2; Price 0-2; Dews 0-4), Stanislaus 1-13 (Livingston 1-4; Baylon 0-2; Thorton 0-2; Davis 0-5). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Monterey 38 (Ealy 8), Stanislaus 33 (Taylor 11). Assists: Monterey 13 (Dews, Fields 4), Stanislaus 7 (Baylon 4). Total fouls: Monterey 17, Stanislaus 11. Technical fouls: None. A-59.
High School Boys
Valley Oak League
Sierra 59, East Union 46
Sierra
12
10
20
17
—
59
E. Union
6
16
11
13
—
46
Sierra (14-2, 3-0 VOL) - John Elijah 14, Ryan Borgeson 13, Kendrick Currey 9, Zachariah Curry 6, Eduardo Jasso 5, Jaedon Malone 4, David Kakala 3, Carl Rice 3, Romeo Sesma 2. Totals: (20, 12-22) 59.
East Union (10-9, 1-2 VOL) - Christian Cuevas 12, Asiah Scott 9, Dominic Garcia 9, Parm Khattra 9, Jason Steele 4, Marcus Sequeira 3. Totals: (15, 7-10) 46.
3-Pt. Goals: East Union 9 (Garcia 3, Khattra 2, Cuevas 2, Scott, Sequeira), Sierra 7 (Currey 3, Kakala, Curry, Borgeson, Rice). Team Fouls: East Union 19, Sierra 11. Fouled Out: Steele (EU), Nascimento (EU).
JV: Sierra 52-39. Frosh: Sierra won.
Nonconference
Vallejo 70, Manteca 52
Vallejo
18
18
18
16
—
70
Manteca
14
14
11
13
—
52
Vallejo (8-7) - Damon Fowler 10, Teejon Frederickson 20, Deontae Jenkins 7, Marvin McBroom 2, Deven Johnson 10, Jaquan Edwards 8, Daylan Johnson 2, Jeremiah King 11.
Manteca (12-6) - Miguel Sequeria 2, Isaiah Victor 19, Sal Safi 2, Domonick Victor 4, Jordan Burciaga9, Jorge Cedano 10, Spencer Briscoe 6.
High School Girls
Nonconference
Livingston 53, Downey 34
Downey
15
10
5
5
—
34
Livingston
18
19
8
8
—
53
Livingston (10-7) - Lily Wong 17, Jenah Vesey 8, Abby Van Diepen 5, Riley Ten Fingers 4.
Downey (4-11) - Jeff Crawley 2, Michael Echavarra 6, Kobe Nunes 16, Jonah Norman 5, Evan Brush 2, Sam Medlin 13.
3-Pt Goals: Livingston 3 (Winton 2, Aguilar), Downey 1 (Vesey). Rebounds – Downey 22 (Zavala 4, Ten Fingers 4), Livingston – No State Reported.
Golf
Clubs
Jack Tone Lady 9ers, Jan. 4
First Place: Kathie Vonhof 28.
Second Place: Sandy Dieker 29.
Third Place: Judi Presley 33.
Comments