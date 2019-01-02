Warrior Weekly: After a long break, Stan State basketball teams return to action

The Stanislaus State Warriors are hoping to turn things around this week.
Both men’s and women’s basketball teams play Cal State East Bay on Thursday as the California Collegiate Athletic Association season resumes.
The men’s team last played Dec. 19, and an earlier long break this season didn’t help its cause.
After an 11-day hiatus in December, the Warriors lost to San Bernardino State at home, 70-42. The Warriors (4-6, 1-5 CCAA) have lost three straight, their last victory in overtime against Cal Poly Pomona on Dec. 1.
Meanwhile, Cal State East Bay (10-2, 6-1) is 5-0 at home, where the Warriors haven’t won since December 2015. The Warriors play at Cal State Monterey Bay (0-12, 0-7), which has lost 28 straight, on Saturday in Seaside.
The Stan State women’s team, meanwhile, is coming off a tough loss Sunday against San Bernardino. The Warriors squandered a 15-point lead to start the fourth quarter in a 57-52 overtime loss to fall to 2-8, 1-5.
The Warriors, playing without an injured Lizzy Alexander, were led by sophomore forward Kyanna Davis (14 points) and junior guard Angelica Baylon (13 points).
East Bay is 6-7 and 3-4 in conference play after snapping a three-game skid with a win at Monterey Bay on Sunday. On Saturday, the Warriors play an Otters team that is 0-10, 0-7, and has lost 16 straight games dating back to January.
Both Warriors teams return home to play UC San Diego on Jan. 10 and Cal State San Marcos on Jan. 12.
Student-Athletes from Spring teams report to campus: Members of spring teams will report back on campus for practices in the coming week in preparation for their season. Indoor track and field athletes are back on the track for their next meet on Jan. 19 in Nampa, Idaho.
The baseball season begins on Feb. 1 when the Warriors open at home against Central Washington. The softball squad will prep for its first road trip, Feb. 1-3, in Las Vegas, at the Desert Stinger Tournament.
The tennis team’s first match is Feb. 2 at home versus Academy of Art and the golf team will play in the Fujikura Invitational in Vista Feb. 4-5.
