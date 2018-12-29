Modesto-area college sports schedule | Sunday, Dec. 30

Women’s Basketball
4 p.m.– Cal State San Bernardino at Stanislaus State
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Women’s Basketball
4 p.m.– Cal State San Bernardino at Stanislaus State
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Mikayla Pivec had a perfect day shooting, scoring a career-high 22 points with 10 rebounds, and No. 11 Oregon State knocked down 16 3-pointers to roll past Cal State Bakersfield 92-52.
#ReadLocal
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments