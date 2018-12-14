Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Dec. 14, 2018

LOCAL
Basketball
College Women
Exhibition
Fresno 86, Stanislaus 51
Stanislaus
4
11
16
20
—
51
Fresno
32
18
20
16
—
86
Fresno State – Bree Delaney (5-10, 2-4) 17; Candice White (5-12, 2-3) 13; Kristina Cavey (3-9, 4-5) 11; Gabby Standifer (4-10, 0-0) 10; Aly Gamez (3-6, 0-0) 8; Genna Ogier (4-6, 0-2) 8; Jordanna Porter (3-6, 1-2) 7; Maddi Utti (3-7, 0-0) 6; Raven Johnson (2-5, 0-0) 4; Breanne Knishka (1-2, 0-0) 2; Lydia Friberg (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (33-74, 9-16) 86.
Stanislaus State – Kyanna Davis (6-11, 5-6) 20; Samantha Rudd (2-5, 6-8) 10; Kaleigh Taylor (2-6, 3-4) 7; Jaden Coleman (2-4, 0-0) 6; Alexus Kelly (2-4, 0-0) 4; Lauren Toler (1-4, 0-0) 2; Angelica Baylon (1-11, 0-0) 2; Myani Thornton (0-1, 0-0) 0; Caprina Pipion (0-5, 0-0) 0; Caitlin Keding (0-4, 0-0) 0. Totals: (16-55, 14-18) 51.
3-Pt. Goals: Fresno 11 (Delaney 5; Standifer 2; Gamez 2; White; Cavey).Stanislaus 5 (Davis 3; Coleman 2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Fresno 51 (Ogier 10), Stanislaus 35 (Davis 8). Assists: Fresno 21 (White 4), Stanislaus 11 (Baylon 5). Total fouls: Stanislaus 17, Fresno 17. Technical fouls: None. A-1868. At: Fresno.
High School Boys
Mark Gallo Tournament, Central Catholic
Manteca 58, Gregori 42
Gregori
18
9
6
9
—
42
Manteca
17
15
12
13
—
58
Manteca (6-1) – Miguel Sequeira 5, Rashawn Ballard 6, Cruz Jeffery 1, Domonick Victor 10, Jordan Burciaga 6, Nick Bell 8, Jorge Cedano 10, Spencer Briscoe 7, Dylan Gross 5.
Gregori (6-4) – Javonte Allen 3, Tre McLendon 6, Julian Brown 4, Luke McClellan 13, Kyle Monk 12, Carlos Hernandez 4.
Sacramento 77, Manteca 52 (Dec. 13)
Sacramento
17
22
11
27
—
77
Manteca
17
14
17
4
—
52
Sacramento (3-2) – Miles Lewis 15, Izayah Talmadge 26, Micah Scott-Kelly 21, Garrett Richardson2, Alex maze 9, Cameron Williams 2.
Manteca (5-1) – Miguel Sequeria 10, Kendell Ragsdale1, Rashawn Ballard 9, Jordan Burciaga 15, Nick Bell 8, Jorge Cedano 4, Spencer Briscoe 3, Dylan Gross 2.
Nonconference
Downey 49, Davis 43
Downey
18
15
9
7
—
49
Davis
8
13
8
14
—
43
Downey (7-3) – Lawrence Harris 11, Ethan Hernandez-Lawley 5, Brandon Webb 5, Jordan Wilson 2, Anderson Grover 16, Malachi Butler 8.
Davis (1-9) – King Mitchell 8, Jamar Barnes-Williams 10, Ivan Romero-Martinez 8, Dominic Cosso 2, Gilbert Hesia 7, Brady Wilson 8.
3-Pt. Goals: Davis 4 (Romero-Martinez 2, Hesia, Barnes Williams), Downey 3 (Hernandez-Lawley, Webb, Grover). Team Fouls: Davis 12, Downey 12.
Merced 72, Davis 48 (Dec. 13)
Merced
19
22
21
10
—
72
Davis
14
11
10
13
—
48
Merced (4-6) – Givanni Mudd 2, Kortez Tyler 11, Misael Aguirre 13, Desmond Thompson 6, Dhameer Warren 12, Ke’Saun Eddings 2, Jadin Loy 13, Brian Sanchez 3, Anthony Cole 6, Jaryll Acosta 3, Estaban Escobar 1.
Davis (1-8) – King Mitchell 13, Ivan Romero-Martinez 7, Dominic Cosso 8, Gilbert Hesia 3, Jamar Barnes-Williams, Greg Smith 4, Brady Wilson 3.
3-Pt. Goals: Merced 9 (Tyler 3, Aguirre 3, Thompson 2, Warren), Davis 6 (Mitchell 3, Romero-Martinez, Barnes-Williams, Wilson). Team Fouls: Davis 14, Merced 10. Fouled Out: Smith (D).
Golf
Clubs
Oakdale Golf & Country Club
18 Hole Ladies - Dec. 13
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
Scramble or 2BB of the 4Some - 9 Holes
T-1st: Virginia Whitworth, Addie Hansberry, Cheryl Moore, Denise Russell 29.
T-1st: Andrea Skonovd, Linda Haley, Sally Oblauskii, Bailey Anderson 29.
T-3rd: Pat Gilbreath, Paulette Aldrich, Claudia Matthys 30.
T-3rd: Bonnie Booker, Linda Oehrlein, Brenda Joslin 30.
T-3rd: Dee Elston, Linda O'Hearn, Kim Reid 30.
