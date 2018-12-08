Modesto area College Scores, Stats | Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018

LOCAL
Basketball
College Men
CCAA
Humboldt 87, Stanislaus 78 (Dec. 8)
Stanislaus
30
48
—
78
Humboldt
42
45
—
87
Humboldt State (6-4, 3-2 CCAA): Justin Everett (12-20, 4-6) 28; Jackson Strong (6-13, 0-0) 17; Kameron Curl (3-9, 9-11) 16; LJ Williams (7-11, 0-0) 14; Jack Kaub (3-8, 1-1) 8; Victor Mijas (1-2, 0-0) 2; Amari Green (0-2, 2-2) 2; Deion Alston (0-1, 0-0) 0; Calvin Young II (0-1, 0-0) 0; Trevon Bentley (0-2, 0-0) 0. Totals: (32-69, 16-20) 87.
Stanislaus State (4-5, 1-4 CCAA): Ty Davis (11-19, 3-5) 28; Vasilije Saraba (11-19, 0-0) 23; Joseph Alvarez (4-6, 0-0) 8; Andy Cleaves (3-9, 0-0) 7; Jacob Danhoff (2-5, 1-2) 6; Fred Lavender (1-6, 2-2) 4; Jourdan Johnson (1-4, 0-0) 2; Mat Bradshaw (0-3, 0-0) 0; Alejandro Diaz (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (33-72, 6-9) 78.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 6 (Davis 3; Saraba; Danhoff; Cleaves), Humboldt 7 (Strong 5; Curl 1; Kaub 1). Fouled out: Saraba (Stanislaus). Rebounds: Stanislaus 36 (Saraba 15), Humboldt 39 (Williams 9). Assists: Stanislaus 10 (Davis 5), Humboldt 17 (Curl 5). Total fouls: Stanislaus 18, Humboldt 15. Technical fouls: None. A-428.
College Women
CCAA
Humboldt 67, Stanislaus 61 (Dec. 8)
Stanislaus
22
12
13
14
—
54
Humboldt
14
18
16
19
—
67
Humboldt State (6-2, 4-1 CCAA): Alexia Thrower (9-12, 3-4) 21; Tyra Turner (3-9, 8-8) 15; Isamar Conde (4-12, 3-4) 12; Gabrielle Carbajal (2-7, 3-3) 9; Madeline Hatch (2-10, 0-0) 6; Jovanah Arrington (2-10, 0-0) 4. Totals: (22-60, 17-19) 67.
Stanislaus State (1-6, 1-4 CCAA): Kyanna Davis (5-12, 9-9) 21; Caitlin Keding (5-10, 1-1) 15; Kaleigh Taylor (5-6, 0-1) 10; Angelica Baylon (3-10, 0-0) 6; Alexus Kelly (2-3, 2-4) 6; Samantha Rudd (1-6, 0-0) 3; Caprina Pipion (0-3, 0-0) 0; Myani Thornton (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (21-51, 12-15) 61.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 7 (Keding 4; Davis 2; Rudd 1), Humboldt 6 (Carbajal 2; Hatch 2; Turner 1; Isamar Conde 1). Fouled out: Angelica Baylon (Stanislaus). Rebounds: Stanislaus 37 (Davis 10), Humboldt 29 (Thrower 15). Assists: Stanislaus 7 (Baylon 4), Humboldt 10 (Turner 5). Total fouls: Stanislaus 21, Humboldt 17. Technical fouls: None. A-287.
