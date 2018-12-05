Warrior Weekly: Stanislaus State inks additional athletes; Hoop teams head north

Central Valley High’s Jocelyn Lopez highlighted the first wave of early Stanislaus State athletic commitments.
Lopez was The Bee’s All-District Girls Soccer Player of the Year in the Spring, after scoring 33 goals with nine assists and led the Hawks to the sectional championship match.
Also joining the women’s soccer program are Megan Drew of Turlock High, Taylor Lucas (Bakersfield/Frontier HS) and Kendal Gisin (Cameron Park/Ponderosa HS).
Gisin is joining her sisters Megan and Alexa on the team.
Three local baseball standouts are joining the program with Turlock High’s Casey Carr and Justin Hines, plus Gerardo Solia from Central Valley.
Oakdale High’s Morgan Leonard will come to Stan State to play softball, joining incoming Warriors Madison Flexer (Chino/Don Lugo HS) and Cherise Mori (Mililani, Hawaii/Mililani HS).
Additional signees include Enochs High’s Phillip Fuentes (men’s soccer), Tracy’s Devan Rose (Volleyball), Clovis North High’s Taylor Pilot (women’s basketball) and Devianna Salcedo from McFarland (women’s cross country).
WARRIORS BASKETBALL: The men’s and women’s basketball team will take a trip up north this week, playing at Chico State on Thursday and Humboldt State on Saturday. The men’s team returns to the Ed & Berth Fitzpatrick Arena on Dec. 19 to host San Bernardino State.
The women, meanwhile, will face a treacherous road schedule following their California College Athletic Association schedule this week.
The following week, they play against two NCAA Division I opponents on the road — Nevada (Dec. 11) and Fresno State (Dec. 14). They then head to Bellingham, Wash., for the Vikings Holiday Hoop Classic to face Simon Fraser and host Western Washington before returning to The Fitz on Dec. 30 to face San Bernardino State.
Comments