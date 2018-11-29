Local Digest: New date for MJC Turkey Trot; Modesto Christian hoops at home Saturday

The 19th annual Modesto Turkey Trot and Gobbler Walk will be held Saturday, Dec. 15, at Tuolumne River Regional Park.
The event, typically the morning of Thanksgiving, was postponed due to concerns over air quality due to the tragic wildfires in Paradise and the surrounding areas.
The various races — boys and girls, the 5-kilometer run and 5-kilometer walk — start at 8:45 a.m. with the 5k starting at 9:30 a.m. The awards ceremony is at 10:30 a.m.
To sign-up, click here. Entry fees range from $20 to $35.
For more information, contact Demitrius Snaer at 209-575-6279 or email snaerd@mjc.edu.
MODESTO CHRISTIAN HOOPS: Those who want to get a glimpse of the area’s best high school basketball team, head to Modesto Christian on Saturday for the Coach Gary Porter Showcase, featuring some of the top team in Northern California.
The showcase game will be at 7:30 p.m. when Modesto Christian, ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section poll, takes on James Logan, ranked 17th in MaxPreps’ North Coast Section poll.
The schedule is as follows: 1:30 p.m., Monterey vs. Jim Elliot Christian; 3 p.m., Capitol Christian vs. Weston Ranch; 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s vs. Moreau Catholic; 6 p.m., Modesto Christian girls vs. Downey. The MC boys-Logan game follows.
Porter retired in 2014 after going 510-123, including 16 Sac-Joaquin Section titles and two CIF State titles.
The Crusaders lost their season opener last weekend to Santa Margarita 72-66.
After out-of-town tournaments for most of December, MC returns home Dec. 26 for the start of the Modesto Christian Holiday Hoops Classic.
This season, MC will be competing in the Tri-City Athletic League with teams from Tracy, Stockton and Lodi.
MJC FOOTBALL PLAYS: The Modesto Junior College football team will face City College San Francisco in the Golden State Bowl in San Francisco on Saturday.
There are only 100 tickets available for sale through the MJC athletic department at a cost of $12.
Both teams are 7-3. However, CCSF defeated the Pirates in mid-September 49-16.
If you can’t make it up to San Francisco for the game, the game will be live-streamed on http://norcalsportstv.com.
The Pirates ended the season ranked No. 10 in the California Community College Athletic Bureau’s Poll.
MJC HOOPS: The 81st annual MJC Men’s Basketball Tournament is next week.
One of the longest-running junior college tournaments in the nation, this year’s event — from Dec. 6-Dec. 8 — will bring in Columbia, Cosumnes River, Folsom Lake, Fresno City, Lassen, Mendocino and Ohlone.
The Pirates open on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. against Lassen. All high school students, with their high school identification card, will get in free.
Ticket prices are $7 for general admission and $5 for seniors, veterans and students of all ages. There are other ticket offerings for MJC students and multi-day entrance.
STAN STATE HONORS: Sierra Adams, an outside hitter for the Stanislaus State women’s volleyball team, made the honor mention list fo rthe 37th annual AVCA All-America team for NCAA Division II. She led the Warriors with 290 kills and 3.97 kills per set — second best in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.
FOOTBALL SCHOLARSHIP: For the third straight season, Central Valley Automotive of Modesto is offering $10,000 worth of college scholarships – $5,000 for the Gold winner, $3,000 for Silver and $2,000 for Bronze – to a Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Merced, Calaveras or Tuolumne County high school football player.
The athlete must have a minimum 3.0 GPA. The award is based on excellence both on the field and in the classroom, community involvement and more. Final judging will be done by Central Valley Automotive and select members from the community! To apply, go to www.modbee.com/playerwithdrive. Deadline to apply is Dec. 31.
