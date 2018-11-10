Local Digest: MJC shuts out Delta, Sonora girls water polo wins section title

Behind a dominant defensive effort, Modesto Junior College beat San Joaquin Delta 49-0 on Saturday.
The Pirates’ defense forced four turnovers, had seven tackles for a loss, and allowed 173 total yards.
Sophomore defensive lineman Bryan Eaton (Kimball) had five tackles.
Freshman quarterback Jack Weaver (East Union) was close to perfect on Saturday as he completed 20 of 22 passing attempts for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Three different running backs scored a touchdown for the Pirates (7-3, 4-1) , who will find out their postseason fate next week.
Sonora wins second straight girls water polo title
Sonora head coach Matt Personius said on Saturday if his water polo team was going to have any success against Kimball in the Div. III final, it would have to push the counter attack.
The objective was successful as the Wildcats won their second straight section title with a 9-3 victory at Tokay High School.
“We are a counter-attack team,” Personius said. “It has always been one of our strengths.”
Senior Desi Bostic had four goals while sophomore Megan Slater had three.
“She (Megan) created a lot of opportunities and created pressure on Kimball’s team,” Personius said.
After beating Kimball 6-5 in the title game last year, Personius was confident his team could return to the title game with only two players graduating.
“We have been planning on this since the beginning of summer,” Personius said.
The season isn’t over just yet for the Wildcats as they have advanced to the CIF State NorCal Regional Championships, which begin on Tuesday.
Oakdale falls to Christian Brothers in boys water polo final
When its best player was ejected in the third quarter, Oakdale tried to adjust without junior Ethan Perry. But in the end, the Mustangs fell to Christian Brothers 10-7 in the Div. III final.
“He is one of our most consistent players,” Mustangs coach Diane Kline said. “It was tough to lose him.”
Oakdale kept the game close and trailed 7-6 after the third but the Falcons scored two early goals in the fourth, forcing Kline to call a timeout in hopes of disrupting the momentum.
“We couldn’t really capitalize,” Kline said.
For the second straight year, the Falcons ended the Mustangs season (lost in semifinals last year) but the team made history with the school’s first appearance in a title game.
“I am super proud of how they played all season,” Kline said. “They believed from the beginning that they would get a chance at a rematch.”
Oakdale ended the season at 16-11.
Modesto Christian boys basketball begins season No. 7 in Cal-Hi Sports rankings
CalHiSports.com released its first basketball rankings of the season on Thursday and the Crusaders checked in at No. 7. Last year, Modesto Christian started the season at No. 6 and won the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Div. I championship with a win over Sheldon. The Crusaders open the season on Nov. 24 against Santa Margarita.
Stan State Men’s Basketball opens 2018 season with a win
Led by 22 points from junior forward Vasilije Saraba, the Warriors (1-0) beat Holy Names University (0-1) 74-57 on Friday. Saraba also had 11 rebounds and senior guard Andy Cleaves had 19 points and six rebounds. Stanislaus State had 48 points in the paint. The Warriors played Notre Dame De Namur on Saturday.
