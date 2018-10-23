Key home games with postseason implications await Stan State soccer, volleyball teams

The last two times the Stanislaus State women’s soccer reached the California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament, they qualified on the last day of the regular season.
The Warriors will have to do it again this year, with their fate resting in the outcome of two home games this weekend.
Simply, the Warriors need two victories and help.
Stan State (7-6-3, 3-5-2, 11 points in CCAA) hosts first place UC San Diego ( 14-1-1, 9-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Cal State San Marcos (7-5-3, 6-2-2) on Senior Day on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
The Warriors, led by top goal scorers — Buhach Colony graduate Sadie Ortiz (six goals) and East Union product Ilena Rivera (five goals) — are 6-2-1 at home.
With one playoff spot left, they also will need from Cal State LA. (4-4-2, 14 points) and Cal State San Bernardino (4-6-0, 12 points) to falter. On Thursday, each play teams below them in the standings.
The six-team CCAA Tournament starts Tuesday on home sites.
Stanislaus State beat San Francisco State on the final day of the season to clinch a spot in 2016 and Cal State Dominguez Hills to grab a final spot in 2015.
Meanwhile, the volleyball team finds itself in a similar spot.
The Warriors are hosting the CCAA Tournament Nov. 8-10, and to qualify, it’ll need continued solid play at home this weekend.
The Warriors (13-9, 6-8), who are in third place in the North Division (top four teams make it), host 0-14 Humboldt State Friday at 5 p.m. and Sonoma State (4-10), led by Pitman High grad Ashleigh Phelps, on Saturday at 7 p.m.
San Francisco State (5-9) is in fourth place and Chico State (5-10) is in fifth.
Women’s Tennis team hosts Warrior Tennis Invitational
The women’s tennis team finish the fall schedule with the fifth annual Warrior Tennis Invitational this weekend. Multiple flights of singles brackets and doubles competition will be contested on the six courts on campus. The tournament begins on Friday and continues through Sunday with championship matches.
For list of teams and players entered and a full schedule, please visit WarriorAthletics.com/WTI
