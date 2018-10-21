Fresno rolls to another win; Beyer grad Green has big day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Marcus McMaryion threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns and the Fresno State defense stifled New Mexico in winning 38-7 on Saturday night.
KeeSean Johnson grabbed eight catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns for Fresno State (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West). Ronnie Rivers added two scoring runs as the Bulldogs their fifth straight.
“I thought he was efficient in what he did and got the ball to the players that were open,” Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said of McMaryion. “He did a good job of putting the whole offense in a position to be successful because that’s his job.”
The Lobos (3-4, 1-2) managed only 280 yards and 19 first downs. It was New Mexico’s lowest scoring game of the season, and second-lowest offensive output behind 211 yards against Wisconsin.
Not only did the Lobos struggle offensively, but they couldn’t get out of their own way, committing nine penalties for 125 yards, including eight personal fouls.
Trailing 17-0 late in the second quarter, New Mexico showed its only offensive spark, going 71 yards in seven plays for its only touchdown.
But the Bulldogs immediately responded with a three-play, 75-yard TD drive in 25 seconds in the final minute of the half, with McMaryion hitting Johnson for a 34-yard score. Two of New Mexico’s 15-yard penalties came on one play, aiding the drive.
“That was big, right there,” Tedford said. “It was aided by a 30-yard penalty, a facemask and a personal foul. But after that, we caught them in the right coverage. Marcus made a good read and KeeSean had a great double move and put it on them. It was great to score right before going in at halftime.”
Former Central Catholic star Jared Rice, a tight end had three catches for 22 yards.
Fresno State opened the second half with consecutive touchdown drives to put the game out of reach.
The win makes the Bulldogs bowl eligible and keeps them atop the conference’s West Division. They plan Hawaii (6-3, 3-1) next.
UC Davis 52, Cal Poly SLO 10: Jake Maier threw for five touchdowns and the Aggies (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) recovered from a lethargic first quarter and demolished the host Mustangs (2-5, 1-3). Former Merced High star Ulonzo Gilliam had 95 yards on 10 carries and scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter.
North Dakota 41, Sacramento State 15: James Johannesson ran for career highs of 213 yards and two touchdowns, Brady Oliveira tied a career high with 171 yards rushing and had a career-best three TD runs, and the host Fighting Hawks (5-2) beat the Hornets (2-5). Sac State quarterback Wyatt Clapper, a former Pitman High and Modesto Junior College star, completed 12 of 22 passes for 119 yards and an interception.
Hilmar High graduate Devon Medeiros connected on 2 of 4 field goal attempts for the Hornets. Central Catholic graduate Daron Bland led the Sac State defense with seven tackles and a forced fumble. Patterson High grad Pierre Williams had 5 catches for 67 yards.
Idaho 31, Southern Utah 12: Former Beyer High star Jay Green Jr. rushed for 158 yards on 19 carries, but the visiting Thunderbirds (1-6, 1-3 Big Sky) fell to the Vandals (3-4, 2-3). Green was kept out of the end zone, but did have a 62-yard run. Southern Utah quarterback Aaron Zwahlen, a former Downey High standout, connected on 8 of 18 passes for 29 yards and two interceptions.
San Diego State 16, San Jose State 13: John Baron II made three field goals, including a go-ahead 51-yarder late in the fourth quarter, to help the host Aztecs (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference) beat the Spartans (0-7, 0-3).
