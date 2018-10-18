Warrior Weekly: Women’s soccer ties Chico State; school creates scholarship fund

The Stanislaus State women’s soccer team played Chico State to a 1-1 tie on Wednesday.
Chico State scored in the 40th minute to take the lead before Warriors junior defender and Buhach Colony High graduate Sadie Ortiz scored off a header from sophomore Julia Cummings in the 86th minute to tie the game.
Stanislaus State is 7-5-3 this season and 3-4-2 in California Collegiate Athletic Association league play.
Men’s Soccer falls to Chico State
The Warriors men’s soccer team saw its three-game winning streak snapped with a 1-0 loss to Chico State on Wednesday.
Junior Matt Hafizi had the lone goal for the Wildcats in the 43rd minute.
Stanislaus State is 6-8 this year and 2-7 in CCAA play.
Stan State launches scholarship fund
Stanislaus State coaches and staff — 100 percent of the staff — made contributions to the Warrior Athletics Scholarship Fund, which will provide more opportunities for its student-athletes, according to a press release.
“One of the things I heard about Stanislaus State before I came here was the unique bond shared by the entire department,” said first-year athletic director Terry Donovan in the release. “This camaraderie carries through the program, through the athletes and across the University.”
The fund provides student-athletes with the means to reach their educational and athletic goals. There have been 291 All-American student-athletes and 11 California Collegiate Athletic Association during the scholarship era, which began in 1998.
“It is truly remarkable that our coaches and staff believe in the Warrior Athletics Scholarship Fund so much that we achieved one hundred percent participation,” Donovan said.
For more information on the fund, contact Donovan at (209) 667-3016 or email tdonovan1@csustan.edu. To give a gift online, visit www.warriorathletics.com and click on the “Donate Now” link.
Women’s tennis finishes strong at UCSC Slug Invitational
Senior Cassidy Ferrell (San Diego/Serra HS) won the top trophy as the No. 1 singles player last weekend at the UCSC Slug Invitational at UC Santa Cruz. The top-seeded Ferrell won the Flight A singles championship with four wins. She beat Fresno Pacific’s Marina Lex, 6-4, 6-1 in the title match.
She was one of four Warriors to win.
Taylor Galya (Galt/Cosumnes River College) won the second tier title in Flight B also by winning all four of her matches.
Galya, the No. 1 seed in the bracket, posted a 6-4, 6-1 win over second-seeded Sanne Brull of Fresno Pacific. In doubles action, Galya teamed with Amila Gogalija (Vancouver, Wash./Highline College) to win the Flight C Doubles championship.
The duo defeated UC Santa Cruz pair Savana McDowell and Vivian Lee, 8-0.
Lastly, Gogalija took home the Flight A Consolation win by default when her Cal Luthern opponent withdrew due to injury. Gogalija had advanced with a semifinal win over UCSC’s Kayla Manz.
Oakdale High graduate Sylvana Talamantes played well and was part of the pair that advanced to the Flight B Doubles semifinals. She lost in the quarterfinals in singles play.
