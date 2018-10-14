Local Digest: MJC pulls away from Sequoias; Big Valley has second straight shutout

The Modesto Junior College football team scored the first 17 points of the fourth quarter as the Pirates pulled away from College of Sequoias for a 34-21 victory on Saturday night at Mineral King Stadium in Visalia.
Quarterback Jack Weaver hit Emoni Karriem on an 18-yard scoring pass with 13 minutes, 13 seconds left in the game to give MJC a 24-13 lead. About three minutes later, Kane Rodgers returned an interception 1 yard to put the Pirates in front 31-13.
Weaver connected on 10 of 19 passes for 93 yards and running back Devan Bass had 18 carries for 65 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give MJC a 14-7 lead. Darus Nelson put MJC (4-2, 1-0 Big 8) on the board in the first quarter with a 2-yard TD run.
The Pirates return home Saturday for a Homecoming game against West Hills (0-1, 2-4) of Coalinga. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Sequoias fell to 1-5, 0-1.
Big Valley Christian wins: The Lions football team recorded its second straight shutout and fourth of the season in defeating winless Delta Charter 53-0 on Saturday to improve to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance.
Javyn Drobnick had nine carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns and Gunnar Selover completed 11 of 17 passes for 101 yards and three touchdowns for Big Valley.
The Lions have a big game Friday, when they travel to play second-place Brookside Christian (5-3, 3-1 CCAA).
Water polo tournament concludes: Davis of Davis won its fourth straight Western States Invitational girls water polo tournament with a 9-1 victory over Drake at Johansen High School on Saturday.
Other division winners included Tokay, which beat El Capitan of Merced 10-7 in the Gold Division at Downey High. Lincoln beat Buhach Colony of Atwater 8-5 to win the Silver Division title at Oakdale High. Bella Vista beat Del Oro 9-4 to win the Blue Division at Enochs.
Later this week it’s the boys’ turn as some of the top water polo teams from around the state and Oregon converge in the Modesto area for the 26th annual DeLong Invitational, which will be contested at Johansen, Downey, Enochs, Oakdale, Pitman and Ripon high schools.
