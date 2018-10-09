Warrior Weekly: Big weekend ahead for soccer, volleyball teams in Turlock

Key games — some with postseason implications — await the Stanislaus State soccer and volleyball teams this weekend.
Luckily for the Warriors, they’ll all be at home in Turlock.
The men’s soccer team plays Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Warrior Field on the front end of a California Collegiate Athletic Association doubleheader against Humboldt State.
The Warriors (4-7, 0-6 CCAA) are seeking their first conference win but are coming off an impressive 3-0 nonleague win last Friday over Bethesda.
After their game, the women take on the Lumberjacks at 7 p.m. Stan State looks to continue its domination against Humboldt — the Warriors have won 12 of the last 13 matches in the series.
Stanislaus (6-4-2, 2-3-1 CCAA) is coming off a 5-0 win over UC Santa Cruz. The five goals were the Warriors’ most since a 6-0 win on Oct. 17, 2015, against the same Banana Slugs.
While the soccer team plays Friday night outside, the volleyball team will be competing inside the Ed & Bertha Fitzpatrick Arena against UC San Diego. First serve is at 7 p.m.
The Warriors (12-6, 5-5) are in third place in the CCAA North with the Top 4 advancing to postseason. Stanislaus hosts the conference tournament Nov. 8-10.
The Warriors also host San Marcos on Saturday at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, a soccer doubleheader pits the Warriors against Sonoma State at Warrior Field.
New video board debuts inside Fitzpatrick Arena
A new video board made its debut during last Saturday’s volleyball match against Cal State Monterey Bay at The Fitz.
The full LED Daktronics video board measures 8½ feet by 13½ feet and replaced one of the fix-digit scoreboards on the Arena’s north wall.
During the volleyball contests, a pregame motivational video was played prior to introduction of players. Motion videos and graphics of student-athletes were displayed during introductions.
Additional information, such as statistics, upcoming event schedules, social media sites, and various crowd cheer-leading graphics were used.
Future plans for video content include Warrior student-athlete spotlights, PSAs and live in-game video feeds. Stan State’s Fitzpatrick Arena is just the third institution in the CCAA which features a video board for its sporting events.
More teams competing in away events
The busy sports weekend continues away from Turlock, too. The men’s and women’s cross country teams will run in the Santa Clara Invitational on Saturday.
The women’s team, ranked No. 7 in the West Region, is coming off its first upset-win over Chico State during the CCAA era.
The women’s tennis team is back on the courts at the UC Santa Cruz Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.
On Monday, the men’s golf team tees off at the Dixie State Invitational in St. George, Utah.
