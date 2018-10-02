Stanislaus State women’s cross country team breaks into regional Top 10 rankings

The Stanislaus State women’s cross country team broke into the USTFCCCA Top 10 West Region rankings for the first time in two years with an assist from an Enochs High School graduate.
Led by Clarissa Morales, the Warriors finished ahead of Chico State for the first time during the California Collegiate Athletic Association era last weekend.
At the Capital Cross Challenge in Sacramento, Stan State edged top-ranked Chico State by four points — making it the first time the Warriors were ahead of the powerhouse Wildcats since 1998.
“Today was a check-up on just how fit the women are,” head coach Darren Holman said Saturday. “We looked good and they ran as well was we expected. I am so proud of this team as their hard work is now paying off.
“The women’s team is now a national caliber team and we have our sights on (qualifying for the) NCAA Championships.”
Morales was the top Division II finisher in the event, hosted by the Sacramento Running Association at the Arcade Creek course at Haggin Oaks Golf Course. She finished the 6-meter race in 21 minutes, 35 seconds.
Jenica Dodge, an unattached runner, won the race in 21:08.7. Three Division I athletes and another unattached runner followed in the top five, ahead of Morales.
For her speedy efforts, Morales was named Tuesday as the CCAA Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for the second time this season.
The last time the Warriors reached the Top 10 in the U.S. Track and Field Cross County Coaches Association West Region poll was in 2016 at No. 9. In 2013, it reached No. 4.
Women’s Volleyball: The Warriors ended a long drought against perennial power Sonoma State with a four-set victory last Friday.
Behind a stellar week from Sierra Adams (Silverdale, Wash.), Stan State’s win over the Seawolves snapped a 20-match losing streak. Not only did the Warriors beat Sonoma State, they did it in Rohnert Park for the first time since Nov. 1, 2002. Stan State had been 2-27 against Sonoma State since. The last Warrior victory over SSU was Sept. 28, 2007 in Turlock.
Stanislaus completed a rare two-match North Coast sweep on Saturday with a win at Humboldt State to grabbed a share of first place in the CCAA North. The Warriors (5-4 CCAA, 12-5 overall) are atop of the standings with Cal State Monterey Bay, setting up a showdown between the two leaders when the teams meet Saturday night at Fitzpatrick Arena.
Gregori High grad and 2016 Modesto Metro Conference MVP Jenna Tobin is an outside hitter for Monterey. She’s second on the Otters squad with 153 kills (2.73 kills per set).
Soccer in action: The men’s and women’s soccer teams have non-conference matches this week at Warrior Stadium. The Warrior men will look to end a seven-match skid when they host Bethesda, of Anaheim, Friday at 7 p.m. This will be the teams’ first meeting since 2016, when Stan State won 4-3 on Oct. 17. UC Santa Cruz will make its annual trip to the San Joaquin Valley on Saturday for a women’s soccer match at 7 p.m. The Warriors are 3-0-1 in this renewed series started in 2014 and have out-scored the Banana Slugs, 16-1.
