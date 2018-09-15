Modesto Junior College can’t overcome slow start in loss to San Francisco City

Modesto Junior College had its hands full on Saturday, falling to San Francisco City College, 49-16.
Sophomore running back Devan Bass (Pitman) had a 55-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and 16-yard run in the third quarter and finished with 17 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns against the No. 3 team in the state.
Freshman Jack Newman threw for 399 yards and five touchdowns for the Rams. He connected with three different receivers for scores including sophomore Tyrese Mack, who had six receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore linebacker Austin Martins (Orestimba) had seven tackles, two sacks, and one fumble recovery for the Pirates, who dropped to 1-2.
MJC returns home next weekend to face American River College at 6 p.m.
