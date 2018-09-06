Warrior Weekly: More honors for Poon; Locally-led Warrior team off to fast starts

Jade Poon, a former standout soccer star at Stanislaus State, was a top 30 honoree for the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year Award, the university announced Thursday.
She is joined on the list by Chico State’s Whitney Branham, who also plays in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.
The list includes athletes at all three NCAA levels. Stanislaus State is Division II.
“To have one candidate reach the top 30 nationally is a great achievement, but for the CCAA to have two nominees selected to be among the top 30 NCAA Woman of the Year candidates is uncharted territory!” CCAA commissioner Mitch Cox said in a press release.
Poon, a captain for the Warriors, joins Channing Wilson (2016), Verena Preikschas (2012), and Jasimen Bailey (2009) as former Warriors earning that honor.
Nominees came from 581 member schools and narrowed to 154 by conference officies.
HOT START – This year’s women’s team entered their game on Thursday at Western Oregon with a 3-0 record.
On Saturday, the Warriors and No. 19-ranked Concordia in Portland.
The Warriors’ three season-opening victories bring their home winning streak to seven. They are 10-0-2 at Warrior Field since 2017 and 70-18-8 since the facility opened in 2009.
Senior goalkeeper, Modesto’s Davis High School product, Haley Crook, was stellar minding the net during the 3-0 run at home, particularly on Monday night. She grabbed, punched and knocked-away nine saves in the Warriors’ 2-1 win over PacWest Conference favorite Fresno Pacific. Crook’s saves adds to her career totals and she continues to be atop of the program’s record book in saves percentage.
In the season’s first three outings, 4-foot-10 Ilena Rivera (Manteca/East Union HS) has out-run her defenders to score three goals. Enochs High School graduate Mayah Chambers has scored twice, Sadie Ortiz (Atwater/Buhach Colony HS) and Rayana Plancarte (Turlock/Pitman HS) each scored in the season opener last Thursday.
MEN’S SOCCER – The Warriors went on the road to start the 2018 season and posted three victories \ last weekend. The Warriors beat Dominican, 2-0, on Thursday and converted on a penalty kick to defeat Holy Names, 2-1, on Saturday. Both of these matches were played at Humboldt State in Arcata.
On Monday, the Warriors traveled to Redding for a 4-1 win over Simpson University. Joseph Mayorca (Stockton/Weston Ranch HS) accounted for three goals with two scores and an assist.
The Warriors are at home on Saturday as they host William Jessup at 7 p.m.
THIS AND THAT – The women’s cross country team posted the program’s first perfect score to win the NDNU Invitational near Belmont. Seven Warriors finished in the top eight — and with the second-place finisher an unattached runner, the Warriors scored the perfect 15 points by having the top five scorers. Clarissa Morales (Modesto/Enochs HS) won the women’s 6K race … The men’s cross country team also posted a team win with Andrew Vazquez (Delhi/Delhi HS) as the top Warrior in the 8K run … Ramey Gardner was named to the All-Tournament team as women’s volleyball went 3-1 at the D2 West Region Showcase. Gardner had 38 kills and 38 digs in four matches. The Warriors began the season 7-0 prior to Saturday’s loss against Cal Poly Pomona. The seven-win start matched the program’s best set in 2015.
