Warrior Weekly: Women’s volleyball heads into Bay Area tournament undefeated

The Stanislaus State women’s volleyball team attempts to stay perfect this week when the Warriors head to Oakland for the D2 West Region Showcase tournament.
They’ll face Hawaii Pacific, Holy Names, Western Oregon and Cal Poly Pomona.
Sierra Adams, a junior outside hitter from Washington, is a big reason for the early success. The 4-0 team already has produced more victories than last year (3-23).
Adams had three straight double-digit kill matches before taking a break in the team’s final contest on Saturday. After 15 kills against against Antelope Valley, she had a career-best 18 kills against a strong George College team. She had 14 kills against Notre Dame de Namur.
In all, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore transfer tallied 53 kills to average 4.82 kills per set. She finished with a .415 attacking average and accounted for 55 of the team’s 218 points in four contests.
Some of Adams’ supporting cast that helped with the fast start included Rachel Klopfer (38 kills, 28 digs, five aces), Turlock’s Yisel Perez (28 kills, 29 digs), Breanna Cannon (106 assists) and Chelsey Berry (50 digs).
THIS AND THAT — The women’s soccer team opens the season this week with three home games — Thursday against Notre Dame de Namur., Saturday against Central Washington and Monday against Fresno Pacific. All three matches are at 7 p.m. at Warrior Stadium, where the Warriors were 7-0-2 last season. Stanislaus State went 11-5-2 a year ago and looks to return to the California Collegiate Athletic Association behind a strong class of local seniors ... The men’s soccer team begins on the road in Arcata with two neutral-site matches against Dominican on Thursday and Holy Names on Saturday.
