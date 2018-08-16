Modesto Junior College football kickoff dinner on Saturday; scrimmage on Friday night

The annual Modesto Junior College Kickoff Dinner is Saturday, Aug. 18 in the Agriculture Center on the west campus.
Coach Rusty Stivers and his assistant coaches will be there to answer questions.
The dinner starts with a social at 6 p.m. followed by dinner, an auction and opportunity drawing at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include a 2018 season pass to MJC home games.
Tickets can be purchased by going to mjc.edu/athletics and follow the links.
On Friday, the Blue-White Scrimmage will be held at MJC starting at 6 p.m.
The Pirates have a scrimmage on Wednesday night at Merced College, before opening the season at home on Sept. 1 against Laney Colllege.
