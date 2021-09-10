COVID-19 issues force Modesto Nuts to cancel final home series of 2021 season

The Modesto Nuts canceled the final home series of the 2021 season due to COVID-19-related reasons, the organization announced Friday afternoon.

In a one-page press release, the organization said the games were scrapped “to allow for additional COVID-19 testing and contact tracing of members of the Nuts organization.”

It did not specify if those staff “members” were players, front office staff or ballpark employees, including those who work the gates, food stands and other areas of the ballpark and might come in contact with fans.

Nor was there a mention about a possible impact to Fresno Grizzlies players.

Modesto Nuts General Manager Zach Brockman could not be immediately reached for comment.

The team played its last home game on Tuesday night against Fresno in the first of a six-game home series. The game scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed with the hope it would be made up on Sunday as part of a day-night doubleheader.

However, Thursday’s game was postponed, and then the announcement came on Friday afternoon.

The news release went on to say: “We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. As much as it pains us to cancel the remainder of our 2021 home games, we do understand and agree with the need for additional testing & contact tracing. It is our goal to ensure the safety of all players, fans & staff members.”

Prior to Tuesday’s games, the Nuts concluded a six-game home series with the Inland Empire 66ers.

The Nuts, who are 59-50 and in third place in the California League’s North Division, are scheduled to conclude the season with a six-game road trip at Stockton next week.

If you had purchased tickets to any of the games that were canceled, the Nuts ask that you call the club at 209-572-4487 or email fun@modestonuts.com.