Ebster shares stories, thoughts on her sparkling play at U.S. Senior Women’s Open

Dana Ebster

Less than 24 hours after a startling 10th-place finish at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Dana Ebster’s life was back to normal.

On Monday morning, following a late night flight from Connecticut, the 51-year-old from Modesto was heading to Turlock to watch a junior golf tournament, and had some golf lessons to give later in the day.

You wouldn’t know that for the past four days, and after a first-round 67 that put her in a first-place tie with Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, Ebster had become one of the biggest and best stories in golf outside of the Olympic Games.

“It was the greatest week ever,” she said. “In 2000, when I qualified for the U.S. Open, I wanted to go out and prove I belonged. This year, I wanted to go out there and have fun. I wanted to make sure that I look around, take in the scenery, enjoy the fast greens, the people being out there, partake in more things that were going on.

“I think I did. I had a blast.”

The head of the junior academy at Turlock Golf and Country Club and assistant women’s golf coach at Modesto Junior College, Ebster became the media’s feel-good story after her epic opening round and and equally memorable interview that followed at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Connecticut.

On Monday, she shared some of the highlights with The Bee.

ebster2.jpg
The Ebster family, from left, John, Chris, Dana and McKenna, at the U. S. Senior Women’s Open at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Connecticut, in July 2021.
In the end, Ebster said her play was aided by having her friends and family around the whole week. She was effusive in her praise of the financial support she received from members of the Turlock Golf and Country Club, allowing her to fly her family back.

There also was a certain comfort level competing against a lot of familiar faces from her younger days, along with the hospitality from the USGA and Brooklawn staff.

Maybe even more meaningful was the time spent with her family. On Monday morning after the family’s late night flight back home, Ebster said she woke up around 7 a.m. to start unpacking, and Chris and daughter Makena were uncharacteristically up at the early hour.

Recalling the events of the week, one chimed in: “Wow mom, that was awesome.”

