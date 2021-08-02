Modesto’s Ebster finishes tied for 10th, earns a trip back to next year’s Open

Dana Ebster during a Thursday press conference at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Modesto’s Dana Ebster shot a 2-over-par 74 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 10th place at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Connecticut.

It was good enough to earn the Grace Davis High graduate a spot in next year’s U.S. Senior Women’s Open at NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio, in late August. A top-20 finisher receives an exemption.

Annika Sorenstam, who shared the lead with Ebster after Thursday’s first round, shot a 4-under-par 68 and ran away with an eight-shot victory.

The World Golf Hall of Fame inductee finished at 12-under-par overall, easily ahead of runner-up Liselotte Neumann, who finished alone in second and a stroke better than third-place finisher Laura Davies.

Ebster, who began the day tied for seventh, finished in a five-way tie for 10th with Julie Inkster, Suzy Green-Roebuck, Tammie Green and Karen Weiss.

Ebster began the day at 1-over-par, and immediately got back to even with a first-hole birdie. However, the 51-year-old, who runs the junior academy at Turlock Golf and Country Club and is the assistant coach for the Modesto Junior College women’s golf team, bogeyed the second and ninth holes to shoot a 38 on the front nine.

On the back, Ebster birdied the par-5 11th – a hole she eagled in the opening round – but had bogeys on 14 and 17 to finish overall at 3-over-par.

For the tournament, Ebster had 11 birdies and an eagle against 12 bogeys and a two double-bogeys. She was tied for fourth in the field in greens in regulation.

Her eagle was just one of six in the entire 72-hole event.