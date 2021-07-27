San Jose PAL shuts down high-scoring La Quinta to win Pony-13 World Series in Modesto

Bel Passi Baseball is hosting the Pony-13 World Series at Bel Passi baseball complex in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, July 22, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

Alexander Kim allowed two hits and struck out seven over five innings Monday night to lead San Jose PAL to a 5-1 victory over La Quinta in the championship game of the Pony-13 World Series in Modesto.

San Jose outscored its opponents 32-4 in winning four straight games to clinch the title in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament at the Bel Passi baseball complex on Roselle Avenue.

Nicolaus Owsley had two hits and drove in a run and Liam Wong doubled and scored two runs as San Jose scored three runs in the second and two in the third.

San Jose became the first Northern California team to win the Pony-13 World Series, which began in 2004. The team from Santa Clara County also is the first California team to win the crown since El Cajon of San Diego County in 2016.

La Quinta, which opened the tournament with a 17-1 victory over the Bel Passi All-Stars, had outscored its opponents 40-3 entering the title game.

Bel Passi was knocked out the tournament, which began Friday, after a 13-5 loss to Hagerstown, Maryland, on Saturday.

The tournament featured players ages 12 and 13.

Bel Passi was awarded the tournament by Pony League, a national organization in in its 70th year, when Whittier, which has hosted the tournament since 2014, backed out because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and access to a field.