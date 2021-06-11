Here are two Modesto athletes who will enter Cal’s Sports Hall of Fame

Modesto’s Erin Cafaro with her gold medal in women’s eight rowing in Beijing, 2008. sydney

Two Modesto athletes have been elected to the 35th Cal Athletic Hall of Fame, the school announced on Wednesday.

Erin Cafaro (Modesto HS, rowing) and Ashley Walker (Davis HS, women’s basketball) are two of the 10 honorees who will inducted at the annual Hall of Fame banquet on Friday, Oct. 29 and honored during Cal’s Oct. 30 football game vs. Oregon State at Memorial Stadium.

Cafaro helped lead the Bears to the NCAA team championship in 2005 and 2006 and was a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist in 2008 and 2012. She was named USRowing’s Female Athlete of the Year in 2009 and World Rowing Female Crew of the Year in 2008 and 2009.

Cafaro was also a three-time World Champion and is a member of the National Rowing Foundation Hall of Fame.

Walker was a four-time All-Pac-10 honoree and is third in school history with 2,142 points and 1,117 rebounds. She is also one of only three players in program history to have at least 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

She was selected with the 12th overall pick in 2009 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm, the first player in school history to be drafted.

Another notable inductee to the class is former Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.