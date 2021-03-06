Sports

Local golf course to host qualifying tournament for U.S. Senior Open

After last year’s tournament was canceled to the coronavirus pandemic, Turlock Golf and Country Club will host a qualifying tournament on May 24 for the 41st U.S. Senior Open Championship.

The championship is July 8-11 at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska.

To be eligible for the championship, a golfer must be the age of 50 by July 8 and not have a handicap index that exceeds 3.4.

It will be the fourth time Turlock Golf and Country Club is hosting a qualifier for the U.S. Senior Open.

