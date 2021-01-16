MJC and Turlock High alum Mustafa Johnson declares for the NFL Draft

Mustafa Johnson, who played for Turlock High School and then Modesto Junior College, was among the Stanislaus District athletes who accepted athletic scholarships. Marty Bicek

Former Modesto Junior College and Turlock High defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.

Johnson, a senior at the University of Colorado, was eligible to return to Boulder for a fifth year because the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all players due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s my time,” Johnson said in an interview with BuffStampede.com. “It just came down to this is the best option for me. I’ve been thinking about it, obviously, since the season ended. I had it in mind already. I just wanted to play in the bowl game and see how things went out. Then I just started weighing pros and cons of how this year went for me, what I’ve already done. It came down to opportunity. I don’t want to risk injury for another year. All those different things, really.”

Johnson was a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree and his 18 tackles for a loss in 2018 were seventh-most in a single-season in school history and most since 1993.

He leaves Colorado with 15 sacks (14th most in school history) and tied for 20th with 29 career tackles for a loss.

At Turlock, he was a two-time Central California Conference Defensive Player of the Year selection and was a first-team Valley League selection at MJC.

Modesto Christian adds former Weston Ranch coach: Former Weston Ranch boys basketball coach Chris Teevan, who led the Cougars to multiple CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championships, has joined the Modesto Christian staff, head coach Brice Fantazia announced on Twitter last week.

“Coach Teevan is one of the top coaches in the state and led Weston Ranch to a D2 NorCal title last season,” Fantazia said in a Twitter post. “He will be a huge part of our MC basketball family and we can’t wait to start!”