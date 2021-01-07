Modesto native Jill Gregory named general manager at Sonoma Raceway

Jill Gregory joined NASCAR’s leadership team in 2007 after working with brands such as Texaco, Sprint, Visa and Bank of America. In 2016, she was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer at NASCAR. NASCAR

Modesto native Jill Gregory is returning to Northern California to a familiar place from her days as a teenager.

Gregory, a 1983 graduate of Grace Davis High School, was named the executive vice president and general manager at Sonoma Raceway earlier this week.

“Growing up in nearby Modesto, my cousins brought me to NASCAR races at Sonoma when I was in high school,” Gregory said in a news release. “I’ve been a true fan of this place for most of my life, and now I’m blessed with a leadership opportunity to return and inspire others to have the same love for the region that I do.”

Gregory, who works for NASCAR as the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Content Officer, starts in Sonoma on Feb. 1.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Gregory said the idea “going back home” is always in the back of your mind and it was a great opportunity at Sonoma Raceway.

“My friends and family used to get a camping spot at Sonoma Raceway on the side of a dirt hill,” said Gregory, who also spent a year at Modesto Junior College and went on to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. “It’s a great experience and the camaraderie with friends and family was prevalent back then.”

Gregory has high accolades, including being named to the inaugural class of “Game Changers: Women in Sports Business” by Sports Business Journal and Sports Business Daily in 2011 and named one of “The Most Powerful Women in Sports” the last two years by Adweek.

Gregory replaces Steve Page, who announced his retirement in August after nearly three decades.

“Jill Gregory has demonstrated innovative leadership in sports marketing for more than 25 years,” Smith said. “She brings a background of not only professional accomplishment and familiarity with our company, but as a native of northern California, she also brings a passion for the region that makes her an exceptional successor to follow Steve Page’s distinguished career.”

Gregory said she hopes to make the venue, located about two hours northwest of Modesto, a tourist destination spot in addition to its role as a road track hosting NASCAR and NHRA events, among others.

Waiting game for return of high school sports: In the Dec. 14 release of youth sports guidelines, California’s Department of Health listed Jan. 4 when an update regarding the return-to-competition date would be announced.

There has yet to be an announcement as of Wednesday afternoon from the state’s health department so the return-to-competition date remains Jan. 25.

Counties would also have to get out of stay-at-home orders and lower tiers to play sports such as basketball and football.

Professional hockey returns to Stockton: The Stockton Heat will be one of 28 teams which will play in the 2020-21 American Hockey League.

The news was announced earlier this week and President and CEO Scott Howson said the season will begin on Feb. 5.

The Heat will compete in the Pacific Division with the Bakersfield Condors, Colorado Eagles, Henderson Silver Knights, Ontario Reign, San Diego Gulls, San Jose Barracuda, and Tucson Roadrunners.