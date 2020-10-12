The Modesto Marathon will return in 2021 but it will have a virtual feel

Marathon and half marathon contestants run down the Briggsmore overpass before turning on to Fire Science Ln during the Modesto Marathon on March 31 2019 in Modesto California. jwestberg@modbee.com

For a second straight year, the streets of Modesto won’t be packed with runners for the city’s annual marathon in March.

Instead, organizers have scheduled a “virtual” Modesto Marathon for 2021 due to the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic, which forced organizers to cancel last year’s event.

Scheduled for March 28, the races will be virtual and runners must complete either the 5-kilometer, 10K, half or full marathon distances between March 20-28 to be eligible for the medal, shirt, and other “swag” items still to be determined.

“We want to have an amazing virtual race,” Modesto Marathon Race Director Gabriela Guerrini said. “We know going virtual has been a let down for some people but we can’t sell runners on a physical race because we have no idea what’s going on (with the pandemic).”

To conduct running races, Guerrini said organizers have to secure permits from the city and county well in advance. She also said they didn’t want a repeat of last year when the March 29 race was canceled two weeks before it was scheduled. It was on March 19 that Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

Since there will be no official course for 2021, runners can run wherever they’d like. Yes, you can run around your neighborhood, a local park, or even in your backyard as long as you complete the correct distance.

Runners must then submit their results by April 4 at midnight to RunSignUp.

The cost to run in the “race” is $45 and proceeds from the race will go to the Teens Run Modesto program, which helps young adults train for the marathon while also helping them set goals and develop character.

“We usually have 200 to 300 kids in our program who set goals in October,” Guerrini said. “They work very hard throughout the year and seniors do a leadership program and are able to get scholarships.”

If you signed up for the 2020 race and deferred it to the virtual race next year but don’t want to run it, you can defer it again but there will be a $49 deferral fee.

