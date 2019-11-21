Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Nov. 21 2019
LOCAL
Golf
Clubs
Dryden Women’s Club
Turkey Shoot
Results: 1. Cathy Callistro, 2. Susie Williams, 3. Ui Cha Iijima, 4. Joanne Alvernaz, 5. Pam Lawrence, 6. Karen Burch.
Closest-to-the-Pin: Cindy Klevmyr 21’ 10”; Williams 31’ 10”.
Oakdale Golf & CC - 18 Hole Ladies
2 Best Balls of the Foursome
First: Virginia Whitworth, Bailey Anderson, Cheryl Moore, Susan Neubaum - 118.
Second: Sally Oblauskii, Judi O'Connell, Barbara Craig, Sandi Dempster - 119.
T-3rd: Denise Russell, Linda O'Hearn, Lue O'Brien, Phyllis Sparkman - 123.
T-3rd: June VonRotz, Pat Gilbreath, Bev Noe 123.
Closest-to-the-Hole #12: Andrea Skonovd: 16'7".
Comments