Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Nov. 21 2019

Golf

Clubs

Dryden Women’s Club

Turkey Shoot

Results: 1. Cathy Callistro, 2. Susie Williams, 3. Ui Cha Iijima, 4. Joanne Alvernaz, 5. Pam Lawrence, 6. Karen Burch.

Closest-to-the-Pin: Cindy Klevmyr 21’ 10”; Williams 31’ 10”.

Oakdale Golf & CC - 18 Hole Ladies

2 Best Balls of the Foursome

First: Virginia Whitworth, Bailey Anderson, Cheryl Moore, Susan Neubaum - 118.

Second: Sally Oblauskii, Judi O'Connell, Barbara Craig, Sandi Dempster - 119.

T-3rd: Denise Russell, Linda O'Hearn, Lue O'Brien, Phyllis Sparkman - 123.

T-3rd: June VonRotz, Pat Gilbreath, Bev Noe 123.

Closest-to-the-Hole #12: Andrea Skonovd: 16'7".

