Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, June 14, 2019

LOCAL

Golf

Spring Creek 18 Hole Ladies

Guest Day

Member - Member Flight

First Place: Patti Wilcox, Jane Findarle, Rie Romano, Pam Stiles

Member - Guest Flight

First Place: Melissa Tyrus, Pearl Cooper, Gail Sanders, Sandi Dempster

Second Place: Karina and Gabbi Ilardi, Citrea Indelicato, Kristie Martin

Closest-to-the-Pin: Member - Char Witke, Guest - Gabbi Ilardi.

Oakdale Golf & CC 18 Hole Ladies

1BB Odd - 2BB Even

First: Michelle Schilber, Diane Pohl, Judy Lehr, Charlene Banducci - 80.

Second: June Von Rotz, Pat Gilbreath, Bev Noe, Blind Draw - 86.

Third: Andrea Skonovd, Linda Oehrlein, Brenda Joslin, Linda Haley - 88.

