Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, June 14, 2019
LOCAL
Golf
Spring Creek 18 Hole Ladies
Guest Day
Member - Member Flight
First Place: Patti Wilcox, Jane Findarle, Rie Romano, Pam Stiles
Member - Guest Flight
First Place: Melissa Tyrus, Pearl Cooper, Gail Sanders, Sandi Dempster
Second Place: Karina and Gabbi Ilardi, Citrea Indelicato, Kristie Martin
Closest-to-the-Pin: Member - Char Witke, Guest - Gabbi Ilardi.
Oakdale Golf & CC 18 Hole Ladies
1BB Odd - 2BB Even
First: Michelle Schilber, Diane Pohl, Judy Lehr, Charlene Banducci - 80.
Second: June Von Rotz, Pat Gilbreath, Bev Noe, Blind Draw - 86.
Third: Andrea Skonovd, Linda Oehrlein, Brenda Joslin, Linda Haley - 88.
Comments