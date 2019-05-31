Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, May 31, 2019

Del Rio 18 Hole Women's Results

Captain's Trophy: Gina Rand - net 71.

First Flight - Low Gross: Jessica Ringer 88.

Low Net: 1. Pam Sands 73; 2. Cathy Barton 79; 3. Jean Diehl 77.

Second Flight - Low Gross: Judy Gregory 102.

Low Net: 1. Gina Simile 75; 2. Margaret DeAlcuaz 75; 3. Debbie Cardoza 75.

Turlock Women’s Results

First Flight: 1. Sandra Freeberg, 2. Ann Falk, 3. Lorraine Gonsalves.

Second Flight: 1. Pat Glattke, 2. Neff Fleisig, 3. Priscilla Jarrett.

