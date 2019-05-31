Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, May 31, 2019
LOCAL
Golf
Clubs
Del Rio 18 Hole Women's Results
Captain's Trophy: Gina Rand - net 71.
First Flight - Low Gross: Jessica Ringer 88.
Low Net: 1. Pam Sands 73; 2. Cathy Barton 79; 3. Jean Diehl 77.
Second Flight - Low Gross: Judy Gregory 102.
Low Net: 1. Gina Simile 75; 2. Margaret DeAlcuaz 75; 3. Debbie Cardoza 75.
Turlock Women’s Results
First Flight: 1. Sandra Freeberg, 2. Ann Falk, 3. Lorraine Gonsalves.
Second Flight: 1. Pat Glattke, 2. Neff Fleisig, 3. Priscilla Jarrett.
