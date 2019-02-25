Modesto area Scores, Stats | Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

LOCAL
Westside Trap league
Shoot #4, Feb. 24
at Sun Mountain Gun Club, Coarsegold
Singles - All 25 targets: Kenny Phillips (Escalon I); Nick Noe (Shootin Blanks); Toby Nies (Shoot Happens).
Handicap - Out 50 targets: Landon Azevedo (S) (Sun Mountain) 49; Jordan Aguiniga (Boobie Blasters) 47; Danny Brasil (MB Trucking) 45; Jason Nelson(S) (Angels Lowbed) 45; Mike Terra (Angels Lowbed) 45; Oly Fruge (OFC) 45; Steven Belletto (Shoot Happens) 45.
Doubles - Out of 50 targets: Jeff Belletto (Shoot Happens) 48; O. Fruge (OFC) 48; Tyler Fuller (All American Traffic Supply) 48; Gregg Ebenal (Los Banos II) 47; Dale Clark (Jim Newell Metal) 46; D. Brasil (MB Trucking) 46; J. Nelson (S) (Angels Lowbed) 46; John Gisler (Mb Trucking) 46; Nick McCloud (Consolidated Engineering) 46.
Top 5 Shooters - Out of 125 targets: O. Fruge (OFC) 116; D. Brasil (MB Trucking) 115; J. Nelson (S) (Angels Lowbed) 114; Colton Tucker (Sierra Arms) 113; T. Fuller (All American Traffic Supply) 113; M. Terra (Angels Lowbed) 112.
Top 5 Teams (out of 625 targets): Angel Lowbed 538; Shoot Happens ESC 524; OFC 521; Angels Heavy Haul 509; Sierra Arms Corps 509; M-Mig Construction 508.
