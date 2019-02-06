Modesto BVL qualifiers gear up for Stoctkon event in March

Congratulations to the Bowler-Veteran Link (BVL) qualifiers who will represent Modesto at the Helen Duval Veterans’ Tournament State Finals at West Lane Bowl in Stockton on March 23.
Qualifiers and their scores are as follows:
- Men’s Divisions: Classic-Raymond Taylor (803), A Division-David Pollard (667), B Division-Lynn Neilson (648), C Division-Bruce Pinol (603) and D Division-Michael Evans (463).
- Women’s Divisions: Classic-Sharon Aronson (673), A Division-Lana Trantham (626), B Division-Janet Spooner (575), C Division-Jillian Lecher (495), D Division-Kathy Schilperoort (440) and E Division-Chrissy Lewis (462).
- Youth Boy’s Division: Boys Classic-Carter Christensen (640), Boys A-Derek Osgood (506), Boys B-Nikolas Serrano (539), Boys C-Ethan Yang (472), Boys D-Ryan Anderson (370), and Boys E-Ashten Kallas (328).
- Youth Girls Divisions: Girls A-Vivian Serrano (583), Girls B-Alysa Alcaraz (438), Girls C-Kalynn McCrary (505), Girls D-Emma Arnold (450) and Girls E-Betty Jane Smith (345).
On the subject of the BVL, Friday at 1 p.m. is the first squad of the Modesto USBC BVL Friendship Doubles Fundraiser. The second squad is Sunday at 10 a.m. The tournament, at McHenry, is a no-tap format and the doubles teams can be any combination of men and women. Entry fee is $20 per person and there will be optional side pots. Entry forms are at the bowling centers and walk-ins are welcome. Money from this tournament is donated to the BVL Funds. The funds are used to purchase recreational equipment, field trips, coffee, and to help with social events and special outings. Since 1950, the California bowlers have donated over $9 million to the BVL Funds. ...
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
The team of Claudelle Bonaccinie, Laverne Howe and Betty Gerritsen (2,326) won the Valentine’s Day Ladies Trio No-Tap Tournament at McHenry ahead of Rose Baker, Tena Cozby and Carol Hancock (2,269) and Courtney MacPherson, Bernice Smith and Valerie Rodgers (2,190). ... Friday morning, the Yosemite Ladies No-Tap Trios Luncheon Tournament rolls at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $10 per bowler with an optional side pot of $3. Check-in is at 9 a.m. Bring finger foods to share. ...
The Modesto City USBC Tournament has changed the format this year. It’s only of a Doubles & Singles event – no team and just one weekend. It’s March 9-10 at McHenry. Squads will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Doubles team can be any combination of men and women but all will be in one division. Doubles teams can bowl as many times as they like but only place once with the same partner. The Singles will have separate divisions for men and women. Bowlers may bowl as many times as they wish but only place once in the prize list. There is an optional Handicap All-Events for $10 that will have a separate list for men and women. Cost for Doubles & Singles is $50 per person for advanced entries. Day-of –the-event entries have an added $5 charge. Entries are at the bowl desks. ...
The bowling world is working on a viral effort to have bowling included in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic. They have developed a website and petition at www.bowlingforgold.com and are hoping for a 5 million people to respond. The organizing committee made a strong presentation to have bowling included in the 2020 Tokyo games but lost out to sport climbing, in-line skating and surfing. You can take a three-minute survey to help them garner information for their presentation or just sign the petition.
Comments