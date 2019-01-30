Late rally lifts Fresno bowler to victory at the January Scratch at Yosemite

Fresno’s Riely Chin won the January Scratch 6-Gamer at Yosemite to take the title, earning a berth into the year end Tournament of Champions, with a key effort in the 10th frame of the semifinal.
Chin, who had qualified second at a 1,273, met third-place qualifier Fresno’s Robby Britton in the semi. Britton was in control heading into the final frame, but Chin struck out, while Britton opened with a split, giving Chin the 235-234 victory. In the final, Chin beat Rich Custer, the high qualifier, to earn $400. Custer finished second for $285 and Britton won $225 for third. ...
Robert Wrachford, Sr. (911 series) topped the men’s list in the Yosemite Senior No-Tap Tournament. He beat out James Bradshaw (892) and James Salinger (851), who had a no-tap 300 in his total. Rose Baker topped the women’s list with an 862 total followed by Virginia Menchaca (826) and Bernice Smith (825)/ ... Arthur Holt and Smith won the top prize in their divisions in the Friday McHenry No-Tap Tournament. ...
This Monday, the Ladies Trio No-Tap Tournament will be celebrating Valentine’s Day. Each participant will receive a Valentine treat and a ticket for Valentine giveaways. The tournament starts at 9:30 a.m. Check in starts at 9 a.m. Come with friends or by yourself and be added to a team. ... The Modesto USBC BVL Friendship Doubles Fundraiser is Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. and Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at McHenry. The tournament is a no-tap format and the doubles teams can be any combination of men and women. Entry fee is $20 per person and there will be optional side pots. Entry forms are at the bowling centers. ...
The 2nd Annual Modesto Princess Handicap Tournament is March 2 at McHenry. The qualifying round of five games will start at 9 a.m. The field will cut to the top bowlers that will compete in single elimination two-game match play finals at 3 p.m. Entry fee is $75. Brackets will be available. Rules are posted on ModestoUSBC.org and entries are available at the bowling centers. Contact Carol Serpa at 209-552-9587 or email serpa.c@monet.k12.ca.us or Sharon Aronson at 209-417-9087 or email bowlread@gmail.com. ...
This year’s popular Cal State Senior Open Championships will again come to Modesto. The tournament runs on weekends from Oct. 19 through Nov. 17. The four-member team event will run at Yosemite and the Doubles & Singles will be at McHenry. The tournament is open to seniors aged 50 and older. Advanced Team Reservations are being taken now with a $100 deposit to guarantee your date and time. Regular entries will open in March. Call Gina Moura at 925-757-2695 for more information. ... This Sunday, the FOX Network will televise the CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational Finals out of Houston at 11 a.m.
