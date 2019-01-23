Serpa a step above the rest in Senior tournament of champions

Carol Serpa won the Tournament of Champions title for the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club (CVSBC) and took home the $1,000 prize.
Salida’s Bill Hamilton from Salida qualified in the top spot with a 1,074 score. He was followed by Riverbank’s Dave Castro (1,0250 and Serpa (1,024). Serpa beat Castro 202-191, then Hamilton 276-193 to take the title. Hamilton earned $875 and Castro won $750. ...
The first of the monthly Scratch 6-Gamers is Sunday at Yosemite. Check-in is at 11 a.m. The sweeper will roll on the new 2019 Mike Aulby PBA oil pattern. Entry fee is $60 with optional brackets, High Game Pot, Last Game Pot and Senior Insurance. ... Ryan Hill, Sierra Warnock and Ron Myers (2,226) won the Mixed Kegler Trio Tournament at McHenry over Janet and Loren Spooner and Lana Trantham (2,192)and Betty Gerritsen, David Coronado and Ron Gray (2,188). ... The Ten Pin Fun Center in Turlock is one step closer to opening its doors after having its lanes checked for certification by the USBC Modesto. The bowl still has to complete inside finish work but hopes to open their doors by April. The 52,000 square foot center will include 34 bowling lanes, a laser tag area, a prize redemption arcade, a sports bar and restaurant with outdoor dining. They will also feature seven banquet rooms. ...
The deadline to turn in names for nomination to the 2019 Modesto Bowling Hall of Fame and the Pioneer Award is Jan. 31. Both forms are available at McHenry or Yosemite. ... Locals made a good showing at the 42nd Annual Stockton Master Tournament at Pacific Avenue Bowl in Stockton. Will Garber topped the qualifying on Saturday after he started with an 845 set on games of 269-286-290. He added games of 200-258-226 for his 1,529 qualifying total. Rich Custer, Scott Boyle, Nick Kelly, Brandon Bates, Freddy Irvin and Lanndyn Carnate also made the cut to Sunday’s Final round. Garber and Custer worked their way to the semifinal match of the Loser’s Bracket. Garber won the set and advanced to the final match. He faced off against the winner of the Winner’s Bracket, Jason Lindholm from Stockton. Lindholm won the match 446-402 to take the title and the $2,500 first place prize. Garber earned $1,250 for second, and Custer took home $900 for third. ...
Entries are out for the Modesto USBC BVL Friendship Doubles Fundraiser. The no-tap tournament Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at McHenry. The doubles teams can be any combination of men and women. Entry fee is $20 per person. Entry forms are at the bowling centers. ... This Sunday, the FOX Sport Network will televise the PBA Lubbock Sports Open at noon. ... Entries are out for the California USBC State Tournaments. The Adult Championships will roll at Tyme to Bowl Lanes in Oroville from March 29 through June 30. The 2019 Senior Singles Tournament will run at Monterey Lanes in Monterey on the weekend of August 16-18. Entry forms for both tournaments are at the bowl desks or go online at calusbc.com.
