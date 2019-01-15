3rd annual TOC for seniors Saturday at Yosemite Lanes

The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club (CVSBC) will return to Yosemite Lanes Saturday to hold its 3rd Annual Tournament of Champions, culminating the past year of competition for the club.
Tournament scoring starts at 1 p.m. Check-in is from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The field will bowl four games of qualifying. The top three will compete in a stepladder final for the title.
To enter the tournamen, a bowler must have competed in four CVSBC tournaments this past year. To sign up or for more information, call Dave Brown – 209-549-2510 or Sheri Cole at 209-578-6670. ...
The Modesto USBC Bowler-to-Veteran Link (BVL) League Qualifying Round is running this week at McHenry Bowl and Yosemite. League bowlers pay $1 at the start of league play and use their league scores to qualify for a spot to represent Modesto at the State Finals. The tournament is run in divisions with five divisions for men and six for women all based on averages. This year the state finals will be held at West Lane Bowl in Stockton on March 23. ...
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The nomination period for the 2019 Modesto Bowling Hall of Fame candidates ends in two weeks. A nominee must have been a member of a Modesto Bowling Association for at least 20 years, unless submitted in a posthumous category. Nominees may be submitted in either Meritorious Service or Superior Performance, for a man or woman, either living or posthumous. Nominations for the Pioneer Award also are open. The prestigious Pioneer Award is given yearly to honor deserving bowling supporters for their long-time commitment to the sport of bowling. The nominee must have supported bowling through service, sponsorship and/or participation for thirty years or more. Hall of Fame nomination forms and Pioneer award forms are available at McHenry or Yosemite and will be accepted until Jan. 31.
Anthony Putnam and Tina Burke won their respective divisions in the ‘Snowman’s No-Tap Tournament at McHenry. Putnam (933) topped Gene Stamps (884) and Ken Powers (872). Burke (882) beat out Daisy Bringman (826) and Betty Gerritsen (824). ... Thursday, the January Kegler Trio Tournament rolls at 9:30 a.m. at McHenry. Teams can be any combination of men and women. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. ... The first Yosemite ’50 and Over’ No-Tap Tournament of the year will be this Friday at 1 p.m. The tournament will be a singles event with a division for men and women. Check-in is at 12:30 p.m.
This weekend is the 42nd Annual Stockton Master Tournament at Pacific Avenue Bowl in Stockton. Qualifying is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Check-in begins at 12:30 p.m. The top 16 will return on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for the two-game double elimination finals. Entry fee is $135 and first place is guaranteed at $2,500. Contact Rodney Woodard at 209-639-5007 for information. ... Parents and youth bowlers, scholarship applications are available at the local bowling centers for the Modesto USBC Hall of Fame and Directors Scholarships. Awards can be given to both youth league bowlers and non-league youth whose parents and grandparents are association members. Multiple awards are given each year.
Comments