Modesto area Scores, Stats | Monday, Jan. 14, 2019

Jan. 13
Westside Trap League
in Escalon
Singles - 25 straight: Austin Meyer 25, BJ Matthews 25, Charlie Nguyen 25, Gregg Ebenal 25, Jim Newell 25, Todd Dickerson 25, Travis Little 25.
The top 3 scores in handicap (out of 50): Ozzy Moreno 47, Juan Mendoza 46, Toby Nies 46, Derek Timmerman 45, Jeff Arnold 45, Jeremy Johnson 45.
The top 2 double scores (out of 50): Harrison Chang 45, Jeff Belletto 44, Jeremy Titsworth 44, Tyler Fuller 44.
The top HOA scores (out of 125): O. Moreno 112, J. Titsworth 110, T. Little 110, T. Nies 109.
The top 5 Teams for the day (out of 625 targets): 1. Angel Lowbed 530, 2. Shoot Happens ESC 512, 3. MB Trucking 486, 4. Shootin' Blanks 485, 5. Angels Heavy Haul 481.
Newman Trap League
Shoot #1
Top 5 Teams: Newman 1 – 548, Livermore Outcasts – 532, Alquist Arms #3 – 530, Alquist Arms – 529, Matthews Furniture – 523.
Singles – 13 shooters with 25 x 25.
Handicap (50 possible): Mike Mora (Alquist Arms #3) 46, Casey Bennett (Matthews Furniture) 45, Jim Puckett (Newman 1) 45, Kevin Waddell (Newman 1) 45.
Doubles (50 possible): Ryan Widger (Alquist F Troop) 48, Trent Voss (Alquist Arms #3) 48, Dustin Graves (Central Valley Air) 47, Jason Nelson (Livermore Outcasts) 47, J. Puckett (Newman 1) 47, K. Waddell (Newman 1) 47, Dennis McCutcheon (Alquist Arms) 46, Randy Jaynes (Nut Busters) 46, Ray Rissetto (Oakdale) 46.
High Overall (125 possible): J. Puckett (Newman 1) 117, K. Waddell (Newman 1) 116, R. Widger (Alquist F Troop) 116, D. Graves (Central Valley Air) 114, J. Nelson (Livermore Outcasts) 114, M. Mora (Alquist Arms #3) 114, R. Jaynes (Nut Busters) 114.
