Scholarships for graduating high school seniors offered by Modesto USBC

If you know of a student ready to graduate from high school and that could use some financial help to attend college, scholarship money is available through the Modesto USBC.
Applications are at the local bowling centers and are easy to complete. The deadline for submission is April 15.
Two award types are available this year, and can be given to multiple recipients.
The Hall of Fame Scholarship is awarded to youth bowlers who are graduating this year. The award is based on their bowling record, scholastic aptitude and school involvement. The association board sets a dollar amount to be allotted for the annual scholarships, and the committee sets the number of awards and the dollar amounts to be given to each recipient.
The second award is the Director’s Scholarship. This award can be won multiple times starting in ninth grade. It is open to children or grandchildren of current adult league bowlers. ...
Ivan Miyasato of Fresno took the crown in the Scratch 6-Gamer Tournament of Champions after leading the qualifying round with a 1,312 total. Modesto’s Myles Duty (1,275) was second. Sacramento’s Noel Vasquez was the fifth qualifier at a 1,245, but ran the stepladder to face Duty in the semifinal. In a tough match, Vasquez beat Duty 180-165 to advance to the final, which Miyasato won 235-183. Miyasato took home $500 and a lifetime spot in the Tournament of Champions. Vasquez won $400 and Duty $325. ...
The Modesto USBC will start the Bowler-to-Veteran Link (BVL) League Qualifying rounds Sunday through the following week at McHenry Bowl and Yosemite Lanes. League bowlers pay $1 at the start of league play and use their league scores to qualify for a spot to represent Modesto at the statef Finals. The tournament is run in divisions with five divisions for men and six for women all based on averages. This year, the state finals, the Helen Duval Veteran’s Tournament, will be close to home. It will be held at West Lane Bowl in Stockton on March 23. Next month, the association will present the annual BVL Friendship Doubles Tournament to benefit the veteran’s fund. The Doubles Tournament will run Feb. 8 and Feb. 10 at McHenry. ... This Friday, the ‘Snowman’s No-Tap Tournament will run at McHenry at 1 p.m. Potluck will start at noon and check-in begins at 12:30 p.m. ...
The Stockton USBC presents its 42nd Annual Master Tournament on Jan. 19-20 at Pacific Avenue Bowl in Stockton. A single six-game qualifying round is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Check-in begins at 12:30 p.m. Entry fee is $135. The top sixteen will return on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for the two-game double-elimination finals. First Place is guaranteed at $2,500. Entry forms are at the bowl desks. Contact Rodney Woodard at 209-639-5007 for information. ... Next week starts the mid-season leagues at McHenry. The Monday Scratch Trio starts Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. with a meeting prior at 6 p.m. The Midwinter league bowls on Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. starting Jan. 15 with a meeting at 6 p.m. The WinterFest league bowls on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. starting on the 16 and features a different winter brew each week. Call Theresa Medeiros at 209-571-2695 for more information or to sign up. ...
It’s not too late for youth bowlers to start a bowling league. The short session is just starting at both bowling centers and runs after school and on Saturday. Leagues are open to youth of all ages and abilities, and are usually divided by age groups. Bumper leagues are offered for preschool ages. Call June Brown at McHenry at 209-571-2695 and Wayne Garber at Yosemite at 209-524-9161.
