Modesto bowler takes senior event at Atwater’s Bellevue Bowl

Modesto’s Bill Sterling won the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club meet at Bellevue Bowl in Atwater after leading the qualifying round with a 1,023 total.
Escalon’s James Brodie (979) was second qualifier followed by Bob Neuerburg (971) of Ceres. Neuerburg beat Brodie in the semifinals, 223-184. Sterling was waiting in the wings for the final match but didn’t lose his pace. He beat Neuerburg 266-231 to win the title and $202. Neuerburg won $170 and Brodie $140.
The team of Jackie Wilson, Debbie Couch and Fonda Jameson (2,183) won the Yosemite Ladies Luncheon Tournament. Beth Sims, Irene Payne and Sylvia Williams (2,168) were second, ahead of Sheri Cole, Marie Graves and Roxanne Grubb (2,148). ...
Mike Silva won the Christmas Celebration No-Tap Tournament at McHenry Bowl with his 923 set. Jack Hanney (891) was second followed by Michael Heptner (888). Bernice Smith (847) won the women’s side ahead of Debra Silva (823) and Janet Spooner (809).
This Thursday, the Mixed Kegler No-Tap competes at McHenry starting at 9:30 a.m. Check-in starts at 9. The trio team can be any combination of men and women. Bring a team or come by yourself and be placed on a team. Call Terry Waring at 209-571-2695 for more information. ... On Friday, the ’50 & Older’ No-tap Tournament will be competing at Yosemite. The tournament has separate divisions for men and women. Check-in at 12:30 p.m. and tournament scoring starts at 1 p.m. ...
Signups are open for the New Year’s Day Junior-Adult Double Elimination Scholarship Tournament at Yosemite. Check-in is 9 a.m., with competition at 10. Teams consist of one youth and one adult bowler with a team max of 450. Bowlers will start with a qualifying round of three games and the top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination finals. Entry fee is $40 per team. Call Yosemite at 209-524-9161 to sign up or for more information. ... Bring your family and friends – there is one more week left for the Strike-Out-Hunger program at McHenry. For every three items of unexpired food you bring in you can bowl one game anytime during the day or evening. You can bowl your games then or take a coupon good for a later trip. All food donations will be given to the United Samaritans food program. ...
For the late shoppers, there is still time to find a gift for your favorite bowler. Balls, bags and shoes are in stock at both local pro shops. Accessories and novelty items are on hand and make great stocking stuffers. Both bowling centers and pro shops offer gift cards in any amount for bowling and merchandise. For more information about the pro shop at Yosemite, contact Alex at 209-524-9161 and for Bowling Outfitters at McHenry call Jason or Joe at 209-571-2700. ...
Both bowling centers will be open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Yosemite will open both days from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. with holiday rates. McHenry will be open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to midnight and run a special for two-games with shoes for $5. Christmas Day McHenry is open from noon until midnight. Call ahead to check lane availability at Yosemite – 209-524-9161 or McHenry – 209-571-2695. ...
Reservations are open until Monday, Dec. 24, for the ‘New Year’s in Paris’ No-tap Tournament at McHenry. The tournament is set for the afternoon of Dec. 31 and includes a lunch served at 11:30 a.m. and a champagne toast at 3 p.m.(Midnight Paris time). Call Terry Waring or Theresa Medeiros at 209-571-2695 for reservations or information.
