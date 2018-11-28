Dallas Kadry on bowling: Prize list out for the SIR Bill Tisdall Memorial Tournament

The prize list is out for the 24th Annual SIR Bill Tisdall Memorial Tournament and locals dominated the prize list.
In the Singles ‘A’ Division at McHenry Bowl, locals David Brown (808) too first, Fritz Klatt (750) and Sonora’s ave Rossi (742) third. Fresno’s Joe Marshall (775) won the ‘B’ Division followed by Wilton’s Emory Haworth (750) and San Jose’s Richard Thomas (738) thid.
Fresno’s Joe Marshall and Ed Beier (1,489) won the Doubles ‘A’ Division ahead of locals Larry Sallee and John Sherrard (1,473) and Jay Faughn and James Brody (1,466). Dominic Genova and Steve Hughes (1,493) followed by Fremont’s Victor Okumura and Gary Bennett (1,471) and locals Jerry Allard and Michael McClellan (1,444). Scratch All-Events winner was Modesto’s James Brodie with a 1,417, ,and Fremont’s Victor Okumura (1,496) on the Handicap All-Events. ...
Fresno’s Ivan Miyasato won won the November Scratch 6-Gamer at Yosemite after qualifying in the top spot with a 1,241 total. Mike Steele (1,222) qualified second and Scott Boyle (1,208) third. Miyasato waited in the wings through the stepladder rounds until Boyle came out of the semifinal against Steele a winner 237-189. The match came down to the 10th frame, when Boyle needed a strike to beat Miyasato’s 189 game. He left a seven pin giving the win to Miyasato, who earned $389, the title and a berth in the Dec. 30 Tournament of Champions. Boyle won $280. ...
Bernice Smith and Robert Wrachford Sr. topped their respective divisions in the Yosemite Senior No-Tap Tournament. Smith scored 907 to beat runner-up Pat Atkins (832) and Tammy Bradshaw (830). Wrachford rolled an 893 to top the men’s list ahead of Joe Diel(887) and Charlie Garner (871). The McHenry Senior No-Tap Tournament rolls Friday at 1 p.m. Potluck is at noon, check-in at 12:30 p.m. ...
Monday morning, the Christmas Ladies No-Tap Trio Tournament runs at McHenry starting at 9:30 a.m. A Christmas potluck and check-in begins at 9 a.m. One raffle ticket will be given to each bowler and there will be enough Christmas-inspired gifts for everyone to win. ... Reservations are open for the ‘New Year’s in Paris’ No-tap Tournament at McHenry. The tournament is Dec. 31 and includes a lunch served at 11:30 a.m. and a champagne toast in a commemorative glass at 3 p.m.(Midnight, Paris time). Call Terry Waring or Theresa Medeiros at (209) 571-2695 for reservations or information. ...
McHenry’s Strike-Out-Hunger program has started. For every three cans of unexpired food you donate, you can bowl one free game of bowling including shoe rental. You can bowl your games then or take a coupon good for a later trip. Three cans of food will also earn you a discount to special events. Strike-Out-Hunger runs through Christmas and is good anytime during the day or evening. All food collected will be donated to the United Samaritans food programs.
