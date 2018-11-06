Yosemite Lanes event raises $15,000 for autism awareness

The third annual “Autism Speaks” fundraiser held a Yosemite netted over $15,000 for the organization.
The lanes were full and the excitement continued in the parking lot with a Classic Car Show. Fun was had by all while raising money for a great cause. For its efforts, Yosemite Lanes will be recognized as a corporate sponsor at the Autism Speaks Relay for Life walk in September at Modesto Junior College. ...
Veterans Day is Sunday and a good time to remember and pay tribute to the men and women who served our country. McHenry will offer two free games, including shoes all day and evening to veterans and current military personnel with proper identification. Modesto has three veteran leagues – Wednesday and Friday mornings at McHenry and Monday morning at Yosemite. Stop by one of these leagues to thank those veterans for their service to our country. ...
The team of Claudelle Bonaccinie, Bobbie Sargent and Betty Gerritsen (2,380) took the top spot in the Ladies Trio No-Tap Tournament at McHenry. Carol Hancock, Sharon Jensen and Cindy James (2,295) were second followed by Bernice Smith, Courtney MacPherson and Lynelle Hains (2,269). Several local bowlers made their way north last weekend to the PBA-PBA50 Ken & Kathy Fowler Auto Center West/Northwest Open at Yokayo Lanes in Ukiah. Only one came back with prize money. Dave Bolles, owner of Bowling Outfitters in Stockton, finished in sixth to take home $600. Bolles made the cut to the finals and ended with a 3-5 win record. ...
This Friday, the Yosemite Ladies No-Tap Trios Luncheon competes at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $10 per person with an optional $3 side pot. Come with a team or come by yourself and be placed on a team. Bring finger food to share. ... This weekend is the 60th anniversary of Pacific Avenue Bowl in Stockton and they are celebrating with two tournaments. The Diamond Anniversary Tournament on Saturday and Sunday with four squads scheduled. There is an estimated $13,000 prize fund and optional brackets and side pots. Four-person teams are mixed with at least one man and one woman. The Mini Masters Tournament will run qualifying on Saturday at 6 p.m. and the single elimination finals will roll on Sunday at 10 a.m. ...
The first Turkey Takedown Tournament at McHenry is Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. Bowlers will have a chance to win their Thanksgiving turkey with strikes in specified frames. Each bowler also will receive a raffle ticket for an opportunity to win Thanksgiving-themed prizes. Entry fee is $25 if received by Nov. 15, $30 after. Optional high game pots will be $6. Call Becca Johnson or Mike Busick at (209) 571-2695 to sign up or for more information. ...
Bowling Outfitters-Modesto is hosting the Ebonite International “Demo Days” on Nov. 28 from 6-9 p.m. at McHenry. The program will start with a short seminar about choosing the right equipment presented by Jake Peters, PBA Champions and Adam Ishman from Ebonite. Bowlers will then move to the lanes for a demo and expert analysis of their arsenal and ball roll. New balls from Columbia 300, Ebonite, Hammer and Track will be available to try out. Special pricing will be available for attendees. Cost is $30 per person. Call Jason Walton at (209) 571-2700 to sign up or for more information. ...
