Modesto’s Duty rolls 300 en route to Yosemite title

With the help of a perfect game in qualifying, Modesto Myles Duty won the Yosemite 6-Gamer.
Duty rolled a 300 in the fifth game and became the top qualifier at 1,333 heading into the stepladder finals. Brandon Bates was second at 1,304.
Scott Boyle, who qualified for the last spot at 1,245, worked up the ladder to meet Duty in the final game, which Duty won 243-215. Duty earned $342 and a berth into the year-end Tournament of Champions. Boyle won $260. Michael Pixley is the leader in the year-to-date winnings with a $1,701. ...
Youth bowler Carter Christensen teamed up with Alex Bermudez to win the Halloween Adult/Junior Tournament at Yosemite with a 1,677 score. Christensen rolled a no-tap 825 set and Bermudez added an 852. Both included a no-tap 300 games in their totals. Ryder and Rick Rockwood (1,535) finished second ahead of Josh and Joey Guerrero (1,304)
Laverne Howe and Eddie Lewis won their respective divisions in the Halloween No-Tap Tournament at Black Oak Lanes. Howe topped the ladies’ side with her 878 series ahead of Carol Krawchuk (831) and Joyce Lewis (818). Lewis was high for the men with an 891 finish. Mike Bowers (878) was second, on the strength of a no-tap 300 games, followed by Ed Rowen (845).
The Ladies No-Tap Trio Tournament on Monday will celebrate Thanksgiving. Each bowler will receive a raffle ticket to win prizes to celebrate the day. Come with your team of three ladies or by yourself and help fill a team. ... Sign-ups are open for the “New Year’s in Paris” No-tap Tournament at McHenry on the afternoon of Dec. 31. Festivities start at 11:30 a.m. with a buffet lunch and tournament bowling beginning at 12:30 p.m. New Year’s favors and a champagne toast will ring in the new year at Paris time, 3 p.m. our time. Call Terry Waring or Theresa Medeiros at (209) 571-2695 for reservations or information. This tournament is sold out each year so reserve your spot soon. ... If you are looking for a fun way to celebrate the holiday season for your group or office, check out a bowling party. Both bowling centers are booking holiday parties now for large or small groups. Options are available to fit your needs. For more information, call Stacey Marckese or Kelly Lebherz at McHenry – (209) 571-2695 or Wayne Garber at Yosemite – (209) 524-9161.
Pacific Avenue Bowl in Stockton is celebrating its 60th year in business with two tournaments. On Nov. 10-11, the Diamond Anniversary Tournament will bowl. The team event will be a four-person handicap event with two squads each day. There is an estimated $13,000 prize fund and optional brackets and side pots. Teams are mixed with at least one man and one woman. Entries close Nov. 7. The Mini Masters Tournament will run the same weekend with a four-game qualifying on Saturday at 6 p.m. and the single elimination finals on Sunday at 10:00 a.m.
