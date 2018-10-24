Coronado is Top Dog at McHenry Bowl in Modesto

Milo Coronado became the Top Dog after leading the field throughout the 2018 Top Dog Tournament at McHenry Bowl in Modesto.
After several cuts, he qualified first for the stepladder finals on games of 279-300-225-268-247-247 for a 1,564 total, a 260 average. James Brodie qualified second, averaging 240 with a 1,445 total.
The two met in the last stepladder game and Coronado won 235-206 to take the crown and $235. Brody won $135. ...
Dave Castro and Dave Brown won the October title in the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club’s meet held at West Valley Bowl in Tracy. The pair qualified second at a 1,930 total. Jim Bass and Steve Sutton qualified in the top spot scoring a 1,954. In the one-game roll off the Castro/Brown team prevailed with a 455-449 match. They took home the first place honors and $375. The Bass/Sutton team earned $298 for second. ...
This Sunday, the October edition of the Yosemite Scratch 6-Gamer rolls starting at noon. This is one of the last three chances to qualify for the year-end Tournament of Champions. Bowlers need to have bowled in two monthly sweepers to be eligible. The PBA Mark Roth oil pattern will be used this month. Check-in is at 11 a.m. Entry fee is $60 with optional brackets, high and last game side pots and senior (50 and older) insurance. ...
Larry Leal and Debbie Couch won their respective divisions in the Yosemite Senior No-Tap Tournament. Leal (950) won the men’s division ahead of James Bradshaw (924) and Bob Heller (822). Couch (874) won the women’s event, beating out Bernice Smith (865) and Linda Roach (863). ... The team of Bobbie Sargent, Pat Atkins and Claudelle Bonaccinie (2,301) won the Ladies Luncheon No-Tap at Yosemite. Joyce Lewis, Linda David and Camilla Delgado (2,219) finished second. ... Janet and Loren Spooner teamed up with Lana Trantham (2,481) to with the Mixed Kegler Trio Tournament at McHenry ahead of Courtney MacPherson, Dave Castro and Bill Sterling (2,342) and Justin Hovarter, Arthur Holt and Ken Franklin (2,315). ...
This Saturday Yosemite Lanes is having a Halloween Trick-or-Treat party. The fun starts at 1 p.m. with trick-or-treating, a costume contest and open video games. An Adult/Junior Doubles No-Tap Tournament starts at 3 p.m. Teams must be one adult and one youth and both must were a costume. Cost is $25 per team. At 9 p.m., the party moves to the lounge for drink specials and a costume contest. Call Yosemite for more information or to sign-up at (209)524-9161. ... Also on Saturday at McHenry, the McHenry Youth Pumpkin Shoot party is on the calendar for 1 p.m. The party includes two hours of bowling in the dark to spooky music, cookies, punch, candy and a pumpkin. There will be best costume prizes for the funniest, scariest, best pair, cartoon/movie character, and most original, cutest and ugliest costumes. Call June Brown at (209) 571-2695 to sign up. ...
Monday is the last day of Masquerade Mondays during Afterschool Jam at McHenry. The ‘Jam’ is from 4-6 p.m. Everyone bowls to music with glow lighting. Anyone wearing a mask or costume will receive a discount and there will be prizes for costumes and treat bags for everyone.
