Manteca bowler wins McHenry’s Queens event for 2nd time in 3 years

Jasmine Coleman from Manteca was crowned Queen at the 4th Annual Modesto USBC Queens Tournament held at McHenry Bowl.
This was her second title after winning the event two years ago.
After the qualifying rounds on Saturday, Antioch’s Jennifer Dirckx led the field with a 1,421 six-game set. Her 236 average included a 300 game. It took a 1,277 to make the cut to the top eight that would return for Sunday’s final.
Coleman qualified fifth at a 1,329. Carol Serpa was the only local to advance. At the end of the two-game double-elimination finals, Clarissa Samano, of Lancaster, who qualified second. was the sole survivor in the winners bracket.
Coleman advanced to the finals through the losers bracket. Coleman would need to beat Samano twice to take the crown and that she did.
Along with taking home the title, Coleman also pocketed $1,650. Samano earned $830 for her second place finish. Serpa finished fifth for $350. Mary Figures of Modesto took home $125 for the top local out-of-the-cash. ...
Janet Spooner won the ladies’ side of the Anything Goes No-Tap Tournament with a 974 total on games of 261-300-266. Vickie Briscoe (892) was second followed by Linda Roach (851). John Porter (888) won the men’s side ahead of Loren Spooner (829) and Anthony Putnam (821). ... The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club will hold their next meet Saturday at West Valley Bowl in Tracy. The tournament is a doubles event with teams any combination of men and women. Start time is 1 p.m. Check-in begins at 10:45 a.m. and closes at 12:15 p.m. Participation is open to men aged 55 and older and women aged 50 and older. Tournament fees are $40 per event. If you are not a member, you may join at registration for $20. If you don’t want to join, guest fees are an additional $10, but bowlers must join if they cash in the event. Call David Brown at (209) 549-2510 or Sheri Cole at (209)578-6670 for more information or to sign up. ...
This Thursday, the Mixed Kegler No-Tap competes at McHenry starting at 9:30 a.m. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. The trio team can be any combination of men and women. Bring a team or come by yourself and be placed on a team. Call Terry Waring at (209) 571-2695 for more information. ... On Friday the ’50 & Older’ No-tap Tournament will be competing at Yosemite. The tournament has separate divisions for men and women. Check-in at 12:30 p.m. and tournament scoring starts at 1 p.m. ... The McHenry Youth Pumpkin Shoot party rolls on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. The party includes two hours of bowling in the dark to spooky music, cookies, punch, candy and a pumpkin. There will be best costume prizes for the funniest, scariest, best pair, cartoon/movie character, and most original, cutest and ugliest costumes. Call June Brown at (209) 571-2695 to sign up. ... Masquerade Mondays happen every Monday in October during Afterschool Jam from 4-6 p.m. With the ‘Jam’, everyone bowls two hours to music with glow lighting. Anyone wearing a mask will receive a discount. On the last Monday of the month, Oct. 29, bowlers are encouraged to wear a costume for prizes.
Comments