Sports

Football Statistics | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 6

September 26, 2018 01:42 PM

Passers

Last name

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Int

Bettencourt

Orestimba

SL

78

121

1,285

13

McCleery

Patterson

CCC

79

150

1,208

6

Garcia

Merced

CCC

55

94

1,092

12

Rodriguez

Davis

WAC

67

125

1,071

11

Morris

Hughson

TVL

64

133

1,026

5

Green

Downey

CCAL

65

105

1,021

11

Kosakiewicz

Turlock

CCAL

54

91

995

9

Deleon

Awater

CCC

56

91

938

13

Sauser

Modesto Chr.

TVL

47

69

856

9

Hernandez

Central Valley

CCC

63

109

754

5

Fair

Pitman

CCAL

33

49

664

7

Ordunez

Pacheco

WAC

36

59

625

4

Vazquez

Livingston

TVL

44

78

600

4

Warren

Merced

CCC

40

53

585

10

Vivo

Waterford

SL

30

59

566

8

Rushers

Last name

School

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Garcia

Le Grand

SL

137

986

Drobnick

Big Valley Chr.

CCAA

99

981

Jackson

Atwater

CCC

76

945

Sharp

Hilmar

TVL

57

754

Miguel

Bret Harte

MLL

72

726

Stanley, K.

Sierra

VOL

86

711

Partida

Pitman

CCAL

70

692

Saffar

Oakdale

VOL

53

691

Garbez

Gustine

SL

99

668

Eugene

Modesto

CCAL

60

659

Boyce, D.

Stone Ridge Chr.

CCAA

62

647

Kamps

Ripon Chr.

SL

62

636

Sulusi

Amador

MLL

51

604

Moore

Oakdale

VOL

94

561

McNeely

Cen. Catholic

VOL

65

528

Receivers

Last name

School

Catches

Yards

TDs

Vargas

Orestimba

SL

37

580

Peterson

Downey

CCAL

28

324

Knight

Atwater

CCC

27

512

Ramos

Los Banos

WAC

27

340

Stewart

Merced

CCC

27

572

Grover

Downey

CCAL

23

461

Contreras

Hughson

TVL

22

345

Martinez-Stucchi

Central Valley

CCC

21

365

Sherrod

Davis

WAC

20

306

Alvarez

Patterson

CCAL

19

287

Dominguez

Orestimba

SL

18

505

Fuller

Orestimba

SL

18

170

Contreras

East Union

VOL

17

249

Morales

Merced

CCC

17

441

Sherwood

Turlock

CCAL

17

345

Interceptions: Montiel, Pacheco, 4; Alvaraz, Patterson, 3, Perez, Le Grand, 3, Warren, Merced, 3; Williams, Modesto Christian, 3, J. Hernandez, Modesto Christian, 3; Vasquez, Pitman 3. Garza, Pitman, 3; Many tied at 2 and fewer. Sacks: Guerrero, Gustine, 7; Wiebe, Ripon, 7; Flores, Los Banos, 7, Bell, Orestimba, 6, Steele, Ripon Christian, 5.5; Mendoza, Central Catholic, 5; Van Vuren, Davis, Orestimba, 4.5; Ripon Christian, 4.5; Many tied at 4 or fewer.

