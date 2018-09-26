Football Statistics | Stanislaus District leaders through Week 6

Passers
Last name
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Int
Bettencourt
Orestimba
SL
78
121
1,285
13
McCleery
Patterson
CCC
79
150
1,208
6
Garcia
Merced
CCC
55
94
1,092
12
Rodriguez
Davis
WAC
67
125
1,071
11
Morris
Hughson
TVL
64
133
1,026
5
Green
Downey
CCAL
65
105
1,021
11
Kosakiewicz
Turlock
CCAL
54
91
995
9
Deleon
Awater
CCC
56
91
938
13
Sauser
Modesto Chr.
TVL
47
69
856
9
Hernandez
Central Valley
CCC
63
109
754
5
Fair
Pitman
CCAL
33
49
664
7
Ordunez
Pacheco
WAC
36
59
625
4
Vazquez
Livingston
TVL
44
78
600
4
Warren
Merced
CCC
40
53
585
10
Vivo
Waterford
SL
30
59
566
8
Rushers
Last name
School
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Garcia
Le Grand
SL
137
986
Drobnick
Big Valley Chr.
CCAA
99
981
Jackson
Atwater
CCC
76
945
Sharp
Hilmar
TVL
57
754
Miguel
Bret Harte
MLL
72
726
Stanley, K.
Sierra
VOL
86
711
Partida
Pitman
CCAL
70
692
Saffar
Oakdale
VOL
53
691
Garbez
Gustine
SL
99
668
Eugene
Modesto
CCAL
60
659
Boyce, D.
Stone Ridge Chr.
CCAA
62
647
Kamps
Ripon Chr.
SL
62
636
Sulusi
Amador
MLL
51
604
Moore
Oakdale
VOL
94
561
McNeely
Cen. Catholic
VOL
65
528
Receivers
Last name
School
Catches
Yards
TDs
Vargas
Orestimba
SL
37
580
Peterson
Downey
CCAL
28
324
Knight
Atwater
CCC
27
512
Ramos
Los Banos
WAC
27
340
Stewart
Merced
CCC
27
572
Grover
Downey
CCAL
23
461
Contreras
Hughson
TVL
22
345
Martinez-Stucchi
Central Valley
CCC
21
365
Sherrod
Davis
WAC
20
306
Alvarez
Patterson
CCAL
19
287
Dominguez
Orestimba
SL
18
505
Fuller
Orestimba
SL
18
170
Contreras
East Union
VOL
17
249
Morales
Merced
CCC
17
441
Sherwood
Turlock
CCAL
17
345
Interceptions: Montiel, Pacheco, 4; Alvaraz, Patterson, 3, Perez, Le Grand, 3, Warren, Merced, 3; Williams, Modesto Christian, 3, J. Hernandez, Modesto Christian, 3; Vasquez, Pitman 3. Garza, Pitman, 3; Many tied at 2 and fewer. Sacks: Guerrero, Gustine, 7; Wiebe, Ripon, 7; Flores, Los Banos, 7, Bell, Orestimba, 6, Steele, Ripon Christian, 5.5; Mendoza, Central Catholic, 5; Van Vuren, Davis, Orestimba, 4.5; Ripon Christian, 4.5; Many tied at 4 or fewer.
