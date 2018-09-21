Youth Shining Stars to be recognized at tonight’s installation, awards dinner

The Modesto USBC announced the Youth Shining Stars for this past season. The program recognizes youth bowlers in several age categories for their outstanding achievements.
Those honored were: Bantam Girls – Katie Arnold (78); Bantam Boys – Caiden Christensen (128) & Nolan Powell (144); Prep Girls – Reagan Barber (127) & Ariel Ereso (139); Prep Boys – Scott Croce (162); Junior Girls – Yuki Claudio (168); Junior Boys – Nikolas Serrano (160) & Jacob Gaddam (209); Major/Senior Girls – Julia Serrano (180) & Koryn Marquez (172); and Major/Senior Boys – Roman Heath (242) & Riley French (204).
The Shining Stars will be recognized at the Modesto USBC Annual Installation and Awards Dinner on Saturday.
The program includes the installation of board including newly elected Vice President Pam Marquez, Directors Robert Beaver, Doreen Ramsey and Bill Sterling and Youth Director Vikki Walker. John Imfeld will be inducted into the Modesto Hall of Fame for Superior Ability. Norm Wiggins will be honored with the Pioneer Award. Wayne Garber and Beth Jones will be recognized for their 2018 Modesto USBC Scratch Bowler of the Year titles. Director’s Scholarship winners Xavier Coleman and Koryn Marquez will be presented their scholarship certificates.
Tickets are $30 per person and are available at both bowling centers or can be purchased at the door. The dinner is held at the Elks Club on Charity Way in Modesto. Starting time is at 5:30 with a Social Hour, dinner is served at 6:30, and the program will follow. ...
John Olivan took the title in the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club’s September meet held at McHenry. Olivan qualified third with a 975 total and won both stepladder matches to take the title. Dave Brown (1,086) qualified first followed by Barbara Fuller (991). Olivan first beat Fuller 265-217, then Brown 214-213 for the title to win $207. Brown earned $177 and Fuller $147. ... Stockton’s Robbie Morris won the Yosemite Scratch 6-Gamer after leading the qualifying rounds with a 1,347 score. Tracy’s Craig Miller worked his way up the ladder from fifth qualifier to meet Morris in the final. Morris defeated Miller 216-213 to win the title and $386, along with a berth into the year-end Tournament of Champions. Miller won $275. ...
The 3rd Annual Bowling for Autism Fundraiser at Yosemite is Oct. 6. The are two squads to choose from – either at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. The fundraising event will include bowling, lunch, raffle prizes, silent auction and a Classic Car Show. Entry forms are at the local bowl desks. Call Cindy Bond or Shawnna Wheat at 209-524-9161 for more information. ... The 4th Annual Modesto Queens Tournament is Oct. 6_7 at McHenry Bowl. The competition starts with one squad of qualifying on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The top scorers will return on Sunday for the 2-game Double Elimination Finals Round. Entry fee is $125. Entry forms can be found at either bowl or online at modestousbc.org. Call Carol Serpa 209-552-9587 or Sharon Aronson at 209-417-9087 for more information.
The ‘Top Dog’ Senior Scratch Tournament is Oct. 13 at McHenry Bowl. The Dog has three elimination rounds of competition to determine the Top Dog for 2018. Participants must be 55 years or older. Call Terry Waring at 209-571-2695 for info.
Comments