Youth bowler name to All-Coast team after Pacifica event

Local youth bowler Roman Heath teamed with Jennifer Loredo and Daniel Chin to win the Trio Team Division in the Pacific Coast Youth Championships held at Sea Bowl in Pacifica.
He also finished second for All-Events. With his performance at the tournament, Heath was named to the All-Coast Team. Besides scholarship money, he was presented with hand-crafted surfboard trophies. ...
Ken Franklin teamed up with Justin Hovarter to win the McHenry Sizzlin’ Doubles No-Tap Tournament with a 1,749 total pins. Franklin tallied an 820 set on no-tap games of 278-290-252. Hovarter, who has a 126 average, scored a 603 series (229-163-211) and the pair added 326 handicap for the winning total. They will share $500 for the first place finish.
Cody Ball and Edward Chavez finished second with a score of 1,688. Ball turned in a 665 set (179-256-230), Chavez a 797 (254-286-257) and added 226 handicap to take home $240. Claude Ham and Anthony Putnan took third with a 1,683 and pocketed $120. ...
The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club will hold their next meet Sept. 15 at McHenry. The tournament starts at 1 p.m. Participation is open to men age 55 and older and women age 50 and older. After the field bowls four games of qualifying, the top three scorers will advance to a stepladder finals. Tournament fees are $40 per event. If you are not a member you may join at registration for $20. If you don’t want to join, guest fees are an additional $10, but bowlers must join if they cash in the event. Check-in begins at 10:45 a.m. and closes at 12:15 p.m. Call David Brown at 209-549-2510 or Sheri Cole at 209-578-6670 for more information or to sign up.
This Sunday the Yosemite Scratch 6-Gamer will hold their monthly sweeper. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. Tournament scoring starts at noon. The field will roll on the PBA Dragon oil pattern. Entry fee is $60 with optional brackets, high game pot, last game pot and senior insurance. One in three bowlers will cash thanks to the added prize money from Freddy’s Tree Service. ... This Friday, the Yosemite Ladies Luncheon Tournament rolls in the morning starting at 9:30 a.m. Check-in is at 9 a.m. Bring finger foods to share. In the afternoon, the action moves to McHenry for the Senior No-Tap Tournament starting at 1 p.m. Potluck starts at noon, check-in at 12:30 p.m. ...
The new leagues are off and running. Spots are open for teams, couples or individuals. Call Theresa Medeiros or Terry Waring at (209) 571-2695 for McHenry and Wayne Garber at 209-524-9161 at Yosemite, or check out the websites at mchenrybowl.com or yosemitelanes.com. ... Tickets are available for the Modesto USBC Annual Installation and Awards Dinner held at the Elks Club on Charity Way in Modesto. Tickets are $30 per person and are available at both bowling centers, any association officer or can be purchased at the door. The event is Sept. 22 starting at 5:30 p.m. with a Social Hour. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the program will follow.
Remember to sign up for the 3rd Annual Bowling for Autism Fundraiser at Yosemite on Oct. 6. Call Cindy Bond or Shawnna Wheat at 209-524-9161 for more information. ... For all the high average ladies this tournament is for you. The 4th Annual Modesto Queens Tournament is Oct. 6-7 at McHenry Bowl. The competition starts with one squad of qualifying on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The top scorers will return on Sunday for the 2-game Double Elimination Finals Round. Entry fee is $125. Entry forms can be found at either bowl or online at modestousbc.org. Call Carol Serpa 209-552-9587 or Sharon Aronson at 209-417-9087 for more information.
