Modesto USBC installation, awards dinner late this month at Elks Club

The Modesto USBC Annual Installation and Awards Dinner is Sept. 22 at the Elks Club on Charity Way in Modesto.
The program includes the installation of the board, including Vice President Pam Marquez, directors Robert Beaver, Doreen Ramsey and Bill Sterling and Youth Director Vikki Walker.
John Imfeld will be inducted into the Modesto Hall of Fame for Superior Ability. Norm Wiggins will be honored with the Pioneer Award. Wayne Garber and Beth Jones will be recognized for their 2018 Modesto USBC Scratch Bowler of the Year titles. Director’s Scholarship winners Xavier Coleman and Koryn Marquez will be presented their scholarship certificates. The youth Shining Stars also will be recognized.
Tickets are $30 per person and are available at both bowling centers or can be purchased at the door. Starting time is 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, dinner is served at 6:30, and the program will follow....
Fall leagues are off to a busy start this week. If you have procrastinated, there are still spots open. Call Theresa Medeiros or Terry Waring at 209-571-2695 for McHenry and Wayne Garber at 209-524-9161 at Yosemite, or check out the websites at mchenrybowl.com or yosemitelanes.com. ... A heads up for our veterans: The local Vet Leagues run on Monday mornings at Yosemite and Wednesday and Friday mornings at McHenry. The leagues offer special pricing and great camaraderie for the vets. Join the fun as a regular member or a sub. Call Terry Waring at 209-571-2695 for more information on McHenry and Wayne Garber at 209-524-9161 for information at Yosemite. ...
Local Pro Shops are stocked for the new season. If you are a beginner joining your first league without any personal equipment, consider buying your own bowling shoes. Shoes are fairly inexpensive, and you save money by buying instead of renting. Also, by having your own shoes, your approach and slide will have the same feel and footing each time to help you develop a consistent shot. ... USBC Bronze Certified Coach Steve Plant is running drop-in instruction classes every Thursday at McHenry for the beginner to the advanced. Class time is 12:30 p.m. and includes instruction, bowling, and a snack for only $5 per person. ...
The 3rd Annual Bowling for Autism Tournament to benefit Autism Speaks will run at Yosemite on Oct. 6. The fundraising event will include bowling, lunch, raffle prizes, silent auction and a Classic Car Show. Squads are set for 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Call Cindy Bond or Shawnna Wheat at 209-524-9161 for more information or to sign up your team. ... The 4th Annual Modesto Queens Tournament for those scratch women bowlers is Oct. 6-7 at McHenry. The competition starts with one squad of qualifying on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Entries close 15 minutes prior to the squad start. The qualifying round will be six games across 12 lanes. The top scorers will return on Sunday for the two-game double-elimination finals found. Entry fee is $125. Entry forms can be found at either bowl or online at modestousbc.org. Call Carol Serpa 209-552-9587 or Sharon Aronson at 209-417-9087 for more information.
The California State Singles Tournament is at West Valley Bowl in Tracy. The tournament runs Oct. 13 with squads at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. There are two divisions based on average with the dividing line at 175. There also is an Optional Scratch Division. Youth also can participate by signing a scholarship waiver form. The tournament is six games on the same pair of lanes. For more information go to calusbc.com. ... Entries are out for the ‘Top Dog’ Senior Scratch Tournament set for Oct. 17 at McHenry Bowl. The Dog has three rounds of competition. Participants must be 55 years or older. Call Terry Waring at 209-571-2695 for info.
