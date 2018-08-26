Local Digest: Archbishop Mitty too much for Oakdale; East Union bounces back, rolls

Archbishop Mitty was too much for Oakdale on Saturday afternoon.
The private San Jose school beat the Mustangs 42-14 in an Honor Bowl game played in Mountain View at St. Francis High.
Oakdale, coming off a season-opening 49-0 over Sonora, trailed 26-0 at halftime.
“We couldn’t get off the field and we couldn’t sustain a drive,” Oakdale coach Trent Merzon told frontrowpreps.com.
The Mustangs will play El Capitan next Friday in Merced.
EAST UNION 55, NAPA 12 — Leo Bonilla and Raylen Carter each rushed for over 100 yards and quarterback JoJo Espinosa threw for two touchdowns as the Lancers beat Napa.
Bonilla had nine carries for 148 yards and a touchdown and Carter rushed for 108 yards with two touchdowns. Espinosa, who also rushed for 54 yards, completed 7 of 10 passes as EU bounced back from a season-opening 39-19 loss to Downey.
STANISLAUS STATE SWEEPS — Alana Wilson-Reid, Sierra Adams and Jordan Wilson each had six kills to lead the Warriors to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-16 victory over Academy of the Arts to improve to 4-0 on the year. All the wins came from the NorCal Volleyball Classic, which began on Thursday in Turlock. Stanislaus State returns to action Friday in Oakland against Hawaii Pacific at the D2 West Region Volleyball Showcase.
Comments